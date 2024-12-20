Act fast! Huge Cosori sale knocks 27% off our favorite air fryer

If one of your new year's resolutions is to eat healthier, having one of the best air fryers in your kitchen is a good way to start. In addition to air frying (with little oil), some of the best machines double as roasters and bakers.

As part of Cosori's massive holiday sale, you can get the Cosori TurboBlaze 6-Quart Air Fryer for just $87 at Cosori. (Add it to your cart to see this price at checkout). That's one of the best deals we've seen on this Editor's Choice air fryer. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Cosori discount codes).

Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer: was $119 now $87 Although the Cosori Air Fryer will sit neatly on your countertop, it hosts a spacious 6 quart capacity drawer, which is plenty of space to cook a large chicken. TurboBlaze technology boosts cooking efficiency, and nine cooking functions, including air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, frozen, proof, reheat and keep warm provide versatility. In our Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer review, we said the Editor's Choice appliance is affordable and gives you fast results with plenty of capacity for family cooking or entertaining.

If you haven’t invested in an air fryer yet, now could be your chance to snap up a bargain while this Cosori air fryer. The 6-quart capacity gives you plenty of space to roast a large chicken. What’s more, the chicken cooks super quick, compared to an oven roast, and it’s much easier to clean up. There’s no getting down on your hands and knees to scrub your range clean.

It also features plenty of other functionality. From warming up pastries for a mid-morning treat to roasting potatoes, broiling burgers, and dehydrating fruit, with nine functions in all, there doesn’t seem to be anything it can’t do.