7 epic smartphone deals I'd shop this weekend — save on Pixel, Galaxy and more
There's never been a better time to trade up
Buying a new smartphone can be expensive, especially if you're shopping for unlocked cell phone deals. Fortunately, there are plenty of fresh deals you can take advantage of right now — from both retailers and carriers a like.
For instance, right now you can get $200 off the unlocked Galaxy S24 Plus at Amazon or get the new iPhone 16 from $0.01 with a $65/month unlimited plan at Amazon. These are just a handful of the latest cell phone deals available right now. Below I've rounded up more of my top picks.
Quick Links
- iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month w/ Unlimited @ Amazon
- Moto G Play (2023): was $169 now $99 @ Amazon
- Moto G 5G (2023): was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
- OnePlus Nord N30 5G: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
- Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $299 @ Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: was $999 now $798 @ Amazon
Unlocked smartphone deals
iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon
Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.
Moto G Play (2023): was $169 now $99 @ Amazon
Save almost half on this impressive phone. It's got 32GB of storage (expandable with an SD card), and has a 16MP triple camera system, a 6.5-inch display and up to three-day battery. All for just shy of $100!
Moto G 5G (2023): was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
Save 40% on this 6.5-inch display smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5G for under $150. It's got a 48MP camera setup, too, as well as stereo speakers.
OnePlus Nord N30 5G: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
This OnePlus offering has a 6.7-inch, 120Hz display, a 108MP triple camera system, and 8GB of RAM with the option to add 8GB of virtual RAM, too. It also has superfast charging for a day of battery in just 30 minutes. We rank the OnePlus Nord N30 5G as the best phone under $300, and it just fell to an even lower price. In our OnePlus Nord N30 5G review we praised its long battery life, 120Hz display and strong speakers. The camera performance isn't the best, but overall this is a good value if you're looking for an Android phone on the cheap.
Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $299 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking $200 off your Pixel 8a purchase. (To get this price, choose the option that says "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier"). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review we said it's the best cheap phone on the market with intelligent AI features, a solid design, and class leading software support.
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon
The Galaxy A35 is Samsung's budget smartphone. It packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and 5MP f/2.4 macro. There's also a 13MP f/2.2 selfie/front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy A35 hands-on, we called it an excellent contender in the budget space. Even better, it'll get four years of OS upgrades.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: was $999 now $798 @ Amazon
Save $200 on Samsung's current smartphone. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.