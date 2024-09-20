7 epic smartphone deals I'd shop this weekend — save on Pixel, Galaxy and more

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

This OnePlus offering has a 6.7-inch, 120Hz display, a 108MP triple camera system, and 8GB of RAM with the option to add 8GB of virtual RAM, too. It also has superfast charging for a day of battery in just 30 minutes. We rank the OnePlus Nord N30 5G as the best phone under $300, and it just fell to an even lower price. In our OnePlus Nord N30 5G review we praised its long battery life, 120Hz display and strong speakers. The camera performance isn't the best, but overall this is a good value if you're looking for an Android phone on the cheap.