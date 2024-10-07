7 early Prime Day TV deals I'd buy — LG, Samsung, TCL and more

I've been testing and reviewing TVs for over a decade, so I've seen my fair share of Prime Day TV deals on everything from modest, budget-friendly sets to some of the best TVs the industry has to offer.

This year, Amazon is doling out discounts by the dozen, and many of them are available early. But not every deal is worth your hard-earned dollar, and I'm here to save you the trouble of separating the wheat from the chaff. We test TVs all year long, carefully considering their strengths, weaknesses, and overall value. A worthy TV offers great performance for its price and a thorough list of features.

Need an example? The Hisense 65" U8N 4K TV is on sale for $997 at Amazon. That's a $500 discount on a TV that seriously impressed us with its bright, colorful picture and its excellent selection of gaming features. (Check out our Hisense U8N review for more).

The best TV deals this week aren't limited to Amazon, however, as major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy tend to get caught up in the action with limited-time deals of their own. I'll be keeping a close eye on these stores, too, to make sure no good deal falls through the cracks.

Best early Prime Day TV deals

TCL 65" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $1,099 now $699 @ Best Buy

As TCL's mid-range Mini-LED this year, the QM7 understands the assignment. It's not as punchy as higher-end Mini-LED options on the market, but it hits above its weight with a great selection of features. With Google TV baked right into the TV's software, you'll be able to stream your favorite stuff within minutes of setting the QM7 up.

Roku 65" Pro Series Mini-LED TV: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

The 65-inch Roku Pro Series showcases the power of Mini-LED TVs for a price most folks can justify. When we tested and reviewed the Pro Series, we were impressed with its overall brightness, its ability to saturate the HDR color gamut, and its out-of-the-box accuracy (the latter of which is sure to please picture purists on a budget). Most of all, the Pro Series is a great pick for people who know and love the Roku smart platform, which the entire experience is built around.

Hisense 65" U7N: was $1,099 now $747 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a value-forward Mini-LED TV and the discounted U8N is still too pricey for your taste, the Hisense U7N is just the ticket. Our testing revealed that the U7N doesn't get as bright as its higher-end series sibling, but it's nevertheless bright enough for most living spaces. Plus, it comes with many of the same gaming features, like a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, and FreeSync.

LG 48" C4 OLED TV: was $1,599 now $996 @ Amazon

The 48-inch LG C4 is the perfect pick for shoppers searching for an incredible-looking picture in a smaller-sized set. This mid-range OLED TV offers the perfect black levels surgical contrast control that the display technology is known for. Plus, it's practically overflowing with features for gaming and beyond: VRR, FreeSync, and LG's razor-sharp Filmmaker mode, which offers incredible out-of-the-box accuracy. It's a fantastic choice for smaller rooms (or for use as a computer monitor).

Hisense 65" U8N: was $1,499 now $997 @ Amazon

Free NBA2K25! The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class. Plus, you'll get a free copy of NBA2K25 with your TV. (The game is automatically added to your cart and you can redeem the Xbox or PS5 version after your purchase).

Samsung 48" S90D OLED TV: was $1,597 now $1,047 @ Amazon

Want a pint-sized OLED TV that carries the Samsung insignia? The 48-inch S90D is the only way you'll get it. In addition to its incredible picture quality, the S90D is a gaming beast. You're getting all of the standard gaming features for a TV of this caliber (VRR, FreeSync, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz/144Hz), as well as access to the brand's cloud gaming platform, Samsung Gaming Hub.