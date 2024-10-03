5 genius Amazon items to organize your home — and they're all on sale ahead of Prime Day

Organizing your home is always a hassle — but once it's done, it will feel like a breath of fresh air! I recently moved into a new space and this is what I keep telling myself. I'm certainly guilty of procrastinating when it comes to getting my home in order, but I recently happened upon an Amazon brand that could be the answer to my home organization queries.

SONGMICS, an Amazon storefront offering home storage solutions, is currently hosting a sale ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. Right now, you can get drawer organizers, shoe storage, portable closets and more starting at just $19. If you're like me and are in desperate need of a home organization system, look no further than these 5 deals I plan on purchasing for my home. Plus, check out today's best Amazon promo codes.

Best home organization deals

SONGMICS Drawer Organizer: was $26 now $19 @ Amazon

We all like to think that when we neatly fold our clothes and put them away in our dresser, they'll stay that way — but we're only fooling ourselves. Fortunately, this set of drawer organizers will help organize your drawers, allowing you to easily find what you're looking for. If you're like me and don't have a lot of closet space, dressers are a necessity. This set of organizers with 12 bins will keep things a bit more tidy.

SONGMICS Velvet Hangers 50 Pack: was $32 now $21 @ Amazon

Finding affordable, high-quality hangers that won't have your clothes falling into a messy pile on the floor can be a daunting task. But these hangers feature a soft, non-slip velvet surface that ensure your garments stay in place. They can also support up to 11 pounds, so you can feel confident hanging heavy coats and winter clothes. They're also extremely thin and space-saving, which means you can maximize your closet space.

SONGMICS Shoe Boxes: was $45 now $29 @ Amazon

We're all guilty of it — tossing our worn (and likely dirty) shoes in a closet and hiding the disaster behind a closed door. But now, you can organize them in this pack of 12 classic shoe boxes. The boxes are stackable, foldable and feature ventilation to air out your kicks. Plus, each box has a transparent door, so you don’t have to dig through your shoe boxes to find the pair you want to wear. They come in a few different colors, although the white is currently the most discounted.

SONGMICS Portable Closet: was $59 now $43 @ Amazon

The new space I recently moved into doesn't have a rod for hanging clothes. This is a huge predicament for me — but I may have just found the answer. Sure, I could just figure out how to install a rod, but this portable closet seems simpler. The closet rack offers you 2 spacious storage areas for hanging up clothes, plus multiple shelves for folded clothing. P.S. this deal is for Prime members only.