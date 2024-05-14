ChatGPT is coming to all Nothing audio products, but you will need a Nothing phone, too

The internet is buzzing with all things ChatGPT and OpenAI, especially after the company showed off GPT-4o. Not to be left out of the conversation, Nothing announced that all of its audio products are slated to receive ChatGPT integration on May 21.

That means you'll be able to use ChatGPT's audio capabilities right from your phone regardless of what model Nothing headphones you have. However, you'll still need to have a Nothing phone — such as the Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Phone (2a) — for ChatGPT to work with the earbuds, which vastly limits the amount of people who could take advantage of it.

Nothing also didn't say whether it would eventually support the natural conversations offered by ChatGPT-4o. Based on the demo of GPT-4o shown off by OpenAI, it seems perfectly suited to headphones like the Nothing Ear and other models.

Here are all of the Nothing headphones models that will support ChatGPT starting May 21 (the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) already have the feature up and running):

If you own any of these Nothing Audio products and a Nothing phone, you can talk to ChatGPT to get all of the functionality you expect from the powerful AI tool. You can also use the handful of widgets built into the Nothing phones to access the AI through text, voice and image without the audio devices.

As far as how the models will get access to ChatGPT, Nothing says it'll be delivered through an update to the Nothing X app. Make sure everything is updated before May 21 so you can snag the new feature when it drops.

ChatGPT on-the-go. Alongside Ear and Ear (a), our ChatGPT integration is coming to all of our audio products: Ear (1), Ear (stick), Ear (2), CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro. Update your Nothing X app on May 21st. pic.twitter.com/KwdzsJSHbpMay 13, 2024

The feature works nicely, according to our AI expert Ryan Morrisson. "Surprisingly? It works quite well, too. I tested the integration in several different environments, including at home in my apartment, the office and out on a stroll," he wrote in a piece on Tom's Guide about ChatGPT's headphone integration.

If you own a Nothing audio product but not the phone, this could be the company's attempt to completely win you over to its ecosystem. After all, fear of missing out is a real thing, and knowing you own the headphones without getting access to all of the available features could lead to disappointment.