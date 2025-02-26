This could be our first look at the Galaxy Z Flip 7

We know Samsung is working on new foldable smartphones. We just saw a massive leak detailing everything there is to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and a new one has shown off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 with similar levels of detail.

The leak, which comes from Android Headlines, shows off several images of the phone from different angles and reveals several important specs for the device. It's a detailed set of rumors that leaves little to the imagination regarding the phones.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will feature a 3.6-inch outer display on the phone's cover and a larger 6.8-inch inner display when opened. This is a slight bump from the currently available Galaxy Z Flip 6, which has a 3.4-inch outer display and a 6.7-inch internal one.

EXCLUSIVE BREAKING LEAK: Samsung's GALAXY Z Flip 7 LEAKED Design REVEALED! - YouTube Watch On

Worth noting is that the Motorola Razr+ 2024 still has a larger cover display than Samsung's offering (if these sizes end up being final). You'd expect Samsung to want to put out a larger screen than its flipping rival, but perhaps the company feels the larger cover screen isn't necessary.

Several people have claimed the crease will be smaller and less visible on both Samsung foldable phones this year, but we'll have to get first-hand experience with the devices to see how much it's changed.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines) (Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines) (Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

The phone's physical dimensions are said to have increased slightly to accommodate the bigger displays, coming in at 6.56 x 2.96 x 0.27 inches.

The rumor mill also says the phone will have a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. It's also been reported that the phone will be available with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Finally, we've also heard the price won't increase from the Z Flip 6, keeping the $1,099 starting price. While the specs and images are believable, it's important to remember that they aren't directly from Samsung and could be fake, even with AH's solid track record.