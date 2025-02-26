This could be our first look at the Galaxy Z Flip 7

News
By
published

The leak river is flowing for the latest Samsung flip phone

The leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 phone
(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

We know Samsung is working on new foldable smartphones. We just saw a massive leak detailing everything there is to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and a new one has shown off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 with similar levels of detail.

The leak, which comes from Android Headlines, shows off several images of the phone from different angles and reveals several important specs for the device. It's a detailed set of rumors that leaves little to the imagination regarding the phones.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will feature a 3.6-inch outer display on the phone's cover and a larger 6.8-inch inner display when opened. This is a slight bump from the currently available Galaxy Z Flip 6, which has a 3.4-inch outer display and a 6.7-inch internal one.

EXCLUSIVE BREAKING LEAK: Samsung's GALAXY Z Flip 7 LEAKED Design REVEALED! - YouTube EXCLUSIVE BREAKING LEAK: Samsung's GALAXY Z Flip 7 LEAKED Design REVEALED! - YouTube
Watch On

Worth noting is that the Motorola Razr+ 2024 still has a larger cover display than Samsung's offering (if these sizes end up being final). You'd expect Samsung to want to put out a larger screen than its flipping rival, but perhaps the company feels the larger cover screen isn't necessary.

Several people have claimed the crease will be smaller and less visible on both Samsung foldable phones this year, but we'll have to get first-hand experience with the devices to see how much it's changed.

Image 1 of 3
The leaked Samsung Z Flip 7
(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

The phone's physical dimensions are said to have increased slightly to accommodate the bigger displays, coming in at 6.56 x 2.96 x 0.27 inches.

The rumor mill also says the phone will have a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. It's also been reported that the phone will be available with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Finally, we've also heard the price won't increase from the Z Flip 6, keeping the $1,099 starting price. While the specs and images are believable, it's important to remember that they aren't directly from Samsung and could be fake, even with AH's solid track record.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
TOPICS
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about samsung phones
Samsung Tri Fold Foldable phone concept

Samsung's tri-fold phone tipped for summer launch — but one downgrade might fold your excitement
Samsung&#039;s Galaxy S25 Ultra in-hand against an office background with deal badge overlaid

Score! My favorite Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal comes with a $200 Amazon gift card
Max on a TV screen with a bowl of popcorn

Max just gave customers a massive free upgrade — here's what's coming
See more latest