Here's what Samsung's tri-fold could be called — the latest information

While the internet is buzzing over the Galaxy S25 Ultra reviews, some corners are still thinking about Samsung's foldable future, including what could become of its upcoming tri-fold phone (sometimes called a multi-fold foldable, but that feels clunky to me).

The latest leak is all about what the phone will be called. Yeux1122 (via Android Authority) says the new phone will carry the Samsung G Fold moniker. This nomenclature makes sense, with Samsung calling its current foldable the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, it's tough to say exactly what the G represents (a tri-fold phone looks more like a Z than anything else, but that's taken).

Unfortunately, the name is all this leak contained, so we're left to speculate about what else the Samsung Fold will bring to those looking for the most cutting-edge foldable technology.

We've heard Samsung could drop the tri-folding phone in 2025. Maybe we'll see it hit the market with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, meaning Samsung would drop a trio of foldable (and expensive) phones simultaneously.

Whether that would be a good strategy remains to be seen, but the market for folding smartphones seems to be smaller than for traditional models. With three out of Samsung and competitors like OnePlus entering the game, Samsung could have less-than-stellar sales.

Either way, there's sure to be a dedicated group of early adopters who want to try out fold with two hinges instead of one. How big that group is remains a question, but if the G Fold phone comes out this year (and is actually called G Fold), we won't have to wait too long to learn all the details.

Let's not forget that the Huawei Mate XT already hit the market, leaving Samsung to play catch up with its tri-fold device.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors