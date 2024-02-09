Android 15 could offer a big new accessibility feature — what you need to know

Android 15 could offer a special mode designed to make the OS much easier for the visually impaired or elderly to use, according to findings published by Mishaal Rahman and Android Authority.

Code for the part-finished "easy pre-set" feature was found by Rahman in the recent Android 14 beta version — beta 1 of the upcoming QPR3 release, expected to officially land in June. Only the easy pre-set set-up page was accessible when Rahman tried to explore further. But the page holds a description of some of the things the pre-set changes about the look of Android.

(Image credit: Mishaal Rahman/Android Authority)

This includes larger text and icons, adding contrast and bold effects for easier reading, and using three on-screen buttons for navigation. An all-black wallpaper to further help with legibility is also seemingly part of the feature set.

All of this sounds quite a bit like iOS Assistive Access, the iPhone's newly added alternative interface that displays only specified apps in an easy-to-read list or grid, and simplifies the behavior of some of those apps on top of that. There are third-party options that offer this too, but having a built-in version designed by Google itself could offer several advantages when it comes to optimization or extra features.

But when's it coming?

With Android 14 QPR3 expected to get its stable release in about four months, this easy mode feature may be completed quickly enough to launch as part of this quarterly update. But since this is an all-new addition to Android, and a lot of work appears left to be done to finish it off, it wouldn't be surprising to see Google hold off and then announce it as an Android 15 headline feature.

We are expecting to see Android 15 get its first beta within the next few weeks, although it probably won't get fully shown off until Google I/O (normally a May event), and then won't release until the fall of this year. Rumors of other features are scarce right now, but there have been claims that the new version of Android could add back lock screen widgets, or force the adoption of edge-to-edge content for Android apps.