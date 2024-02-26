MWC 2024 day 1 — here's 7 amazing mobile devices you need to see

The 2024 edition of Mobile World Congress (MWC) is wrapping up its first day, with some surprising revelations kicking off the annual event for mobile device makers. So far, we've seen everything from an up-close look at Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Ring to new foldable phone prototypes. And that doesn't even include Lenovo's see-through laptop display.

You're not going to want to miss a moment of MWC 2024, especially if you're looking for the next big thing in mobile. So please join us for our round-up of the first day of news, product unveilings and hands-on sessions involving upcoming phones, wearables and other mobile devices.

Motorola has a new app that connects your phone and your PC

(Image credit: Motorola/Lenovo)

Motorola, along with parent company Lenovo, has a new Windows 11 app that promises to make mobile multitasking easier. Called Smart Connect, the app turns your Windows 11 laptop into a connectivity hub that can connect with any Motorola smartphone and Lenovo tablet.

Smart Connect works by synching your computer with select Motorola phones, including Motorola Razr foldables, Motorola Edge midrange and flagship devices, and the budget Motorola G series, The app will also connect with devices from the Lenovo Tabs lineup.

While Motorola and Lenovo showed off may different multitasking options in Smart Connect demos at MWC 2024, one of the most interesting by far was Smart Connect's ability to detect when a phone has moved away from a pared laptop and automatically launch a small mirrored smartphone window on the laptop’s display. Such a feature could let you keep an eye on incoming messages without having to turn your attention away from your laptop.

Lenovo's see-through computer display of the future

(Image credit: Future)

Lenovo had more to offer during MWC 2024 in the form of a new laptop concept with a very impressive display. The Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Concept looks like it came directly from the future, with a 17.3-inch mini LED display that's completely see-through.

According to Lenovo, the LED relies on 1,000-nit brightness to combat difficult lighting, while offering the ability to see through the back of the screen. That allows for a host of AI-powered features, including location awareness and the ability to recognize objects placed behind the transparent display.

At least, that's the theory — this is still a concept design, after all. And while there are some clear concerns about the privacy of a see-through screen, Lenovo's offering is undoubtedly an awesome-looking piece of tech that could given us a glimpse at the future of mobile computing (even if we're still struggling to think of practical uses for such a feature).

Motorola's newest design can turn your smartphone into a wristwatch

(Image credit: Future)

Motorola had a concept design of its own, reviving a bendable smartphone it had first shown off last fall. MWC 2024 gave us the chance to try the phone out ourselves, bending the screen so that the smartphone transformed into a smartwatch that coul wrap around our wrist.

Featuring a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLEd screen, this phone can shift into a few different configurations. Outside of becoming an oversized watch, the phone can also be folded to form a stand and even folded like a tent to have both the top and bottom resting on a surface. In this form, it is possible to use both sides of the phone separately.

The idea of an easily folding phone that can adjust its shape depending on need is a fascinating one, although there are questions regarding durability. But it certainly suggests that he market for foldable phones continues to search for new designs.

The Galaxy Ring is here

(Image credit: Future)

Think back to last month's Galaxy Unpacked event, which featured a teaser for the Galaxy Ring, a new wearable coming later this year. Rumors suggested the ring was going to appear at MWC 2024, and that turned out to be the case — though Samsung isn't offering demos of the Galaxy Ring just yet.

Still, it's good to get a proper look at the Galaxy Ring, as it gives us the chance to gauge how this smart ring might appear when we do get a chance to slip it on a finger. The ring is set to arrive in three colors: black, gold, and silver. The gold and silver are especially nice to look at, with the sleek finish that people would expect from a new ring. In terms of width, the Galaxy Ring doesn't look particularly thinner or thicker than the Oura Ring Gen 3.

Samsung has also yet to answer how the Galaxy Ring will handle sizing, and if it will follow Oura's style with dummy rings being shipped to users so they can find the perfect size. But we do know the Galaxy Ring will be able to track sleeping and other health metrics related to the Samsung Health features.

The Xiaomi 14 series debuts

(Image credit: Future)

Xiaomi used MWC 2024 to show off the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. These new phones come with some surprising additions that could help them compete with the best camera phones — at least wherever the new Xiaomi handsets are available. That's not going to be the U.S., but smartphone shoppers in Europe should get a crack at buying either Xiaomi 14 model.

The most noteworthy feature on the Ultra is its quad-lens Leica camera system led by a 50MP main camera. That shooter offers what Xiaomi calls a "steepless Variable Aperture" — a motorized system that adjusts the aperture in 0.01 stop increments for precise control over how much light hits the 1-inch sensor. The phone will also have a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera and a pair of 50MP telephoto lenses; up front, there's a 32MP selfie cam. (The standard Xiaomi 14 loses one of those telephoto lenses and lacks the variable aperture feature.)

Xiaomi has also been pushing the AI features of the phone when it comes to the cameras, including the new Portrait AI. This feature allows you to create a realistic AI model of yourself or someone else based on 20 photographs; you can then put that model into scenes and photos of your choosing. Xiaomi has been adamant that there will be protections against anyone creating offensive images while using another likeness.

Honor Magic6 Pro arrives

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Xiaomi wasn't the only developer with new phones at MWC 2024. Honor is also using the trade show to show off the Honor Magic6 Pro, which also promises big photography and battery improvements, even if it's lacking in the AI features that highlight other 2024 releases.

Pre-orders are now underway for this €1,299 phone (which, unfortunately, won't be available in the U.S.). In our Honor Magic6 Pro review, we found that Honor can handle hardware just as well as bigger-name brands with photography that holds its own against the competition.

Xiaomi Watch S3 joins the smartwatch mix

(Image credit: Future)

Xiaomi has a new smartwatch, the Xiaomi Watch S3, to go with its latest phones, and this model features interchangeable bezels. The concept is pretty simple: with the Xiaomi Watch S3, you can change around the device's bezels at will, twisting off the physical bezel and snapping a new one into place with little effort.

Changing the bezel does not change how the device works — it's purely a cosmetic change. But that could be enough for some people who might like to alter their watch's appearance based on where they're going, whether it's for a workout or a night out.

Xiaomi has not confirmed when the Xiaomi Watch S3 will actually arrive or how much it will cost. However, the concept alone might be worth keeping your eye on.