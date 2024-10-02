Motorola releases one of the most secure phones yet for less than $500

News
By
published

It's as secure as a phone can be

Motorola&#039;s ThinkPhone 25
(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola has released its latest business-focused smartphone, the ThinkPhone 25, focusing on security and productivity. 

If you have never heard of the original ThinkPhone, you are not alone; even Motorola doesn't make a big deal about the device. However, the company recently released the sequel phone, the ThinkPhone 25, with a blog post. While it might be easy to dismiss Motorola's newest phone, it has much to offer consumers thanks to its low price and some decent hardware.  

Speaking of hardware, the ThinkPhone 25 has some pretty specs to show off. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The ThinkPhone 25 has a 6.36-inch pOLED display with a 50MP, 13MP Ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto camera. Finally, the phone is pretty durable thanks to Its carbon fiber shell and Gorilla Glass 7i.

It's a pretty decent setup, especially for a phone that costs $499 and could potentially place itself on the list as one of the best cheap phones. However, the real strength of the ThinkPhone 25 comes from its integration with other devices and its internal security.

Motorola's ThinkPhone 25 on the side

(Image credit: Motorola)

One of the biggest strengths of the ThinkPhone 25 is its integration with Lenovo laptops and Motorola tablets. Users with both the phone and one of these brands will have access to features like automatic sync, shared keyboards and even the ability to use the ThinkPhone 25 as a webcam. While it might not be at the same level as Apple allowing iPhone mirroring on Macs thanks to iOS 18 and MacOS Sequoia, it's still pretty impressive at this price point. 

Motorola has also pushed the device's security, which is understandable as the original ThinkPhone was regarded as one of the most secure phones on the market. This is thanks to Motorola's Think Shield, which offers protection against malware, phishing and other threats. The Motorola ThinkPhone 25 also comes with five years of Android updates, which means it's just in time for Android 16 and security releases.

While a phone specializing in business-to-business won't appeal to everyone, there is something to be said for the ThinkPhone 25. While I doubt you'll be trading in some of the best phones currently on the market for one, it might be worth a look if you need a decent secondary work phone.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 202 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(128GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24...
Amazon
$799.99
View
Deal ends Tue, Oct 8, 2024
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
4
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
5
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
6
Pixel 8 Pro Bay 128GB...
Google Store NA
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
7
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
8
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
9
iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Total Wireless
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

See more Phones News