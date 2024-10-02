Motorola releases one of the most secure phones yet for less than $500

Motorola has released its latest business-focused smartphone, the ThinkPhone 25, focusing on security and productivity.

If you have never heard of the original ThinkPhone, you are not alone; even Motorola doesn't make a big deal about the device. However, the company recently released the sequel phone, the ThinkPhone 25, with a blog post. While it might be easy to dismiss Motorola's newest phone, it has much to offer consumers thanks to its low price and some decent hardware.

Speaking of hardware, the ThinkPhone 25 has some pretty specs to show off. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The ThinkPhone 25 has a 6.36-inch pOLED display with a 50MP, 13MP Ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto camera. Finally, the phone is pretty durable thanks to Its carbon fiber shell and Gorilla Glass 7i.

It's a pretty decent setup, especially for a phone that costs $499 and could potentially place itself on the list as one of the best cheap phones. However, the real strength of the ThinkPhone 25 comes from its integration with other devices and its internal security.

(Image credit: Motorola)

One of the biggest strengths of the ThinkPhone 25 is its integration with Lenovo laptops and Motorola tablets. Users with both the phone and one of these brands will have access to features like automatic sync, shared keyboards and even the ability to use the ThinkPhone 25 as a webcam. While it might not be at the same level as Apple allowing iPhone mirroring on Macs thanks to iOS 18 and MacOS Sequoia, it's still pretty impressive at this price point.

Motorola has also pushed the device's security, which is understandable as the original ThinkPhone was regarded as one of the most secure phones on the market. This is thanks to Motorola's Think Shield, which offers protection against malware, phishing and other threats. The Motorola ThinkPhone 25 also comes with five years of Android updates, which means it's just in time for Android 16 and security releases.

While a phone specializing in business-to-business won't appeal to everyone, there is something to be said for the ThinkPhone 25. While I doubt you'll be trading in some of the best phones currently on the market for one, it might be worth a look if you need a decent secondary work phone.

