Motorola Razr+ 2024 just revealed in leaked video

A leaked marketing video for the Motorola Razr+ 2024 has given us our best look yet at the foldable phone's improved design and color options. And based on what we've seen this could be the best foldable phone yet.

Originally shared on X by leaker @mysteryLupin, the 30-second teaser starts by showing off what it calls “the largest, most intelligent display,” including a specific music/media playback widget.

There have been varied rumors about the screen size, with prior rumors indicating that the new Razr+ 2024 would have the same external 3.6-inch screen as the Motorola Razr+ 2023. However, other rumors have theorized that the screen would increase to 4 inches, and this video seemingly confirms that the screen will be larger.

Interestingly, the teaser also mentions improved water resistance of IPX8 for the new device, which is the same resistance as the Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, while that means the new Razr would be more waterproof than the IP52 Razr Plus+ 2023, it also indicates there is no dust resistance.

The reduced dust protection might concern some, considering dust can easily damage the hinges of foldable phones, as we have seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 recently. However, we do not know the specifics about the hinge yet, so there may be other precautions similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to fight off dust and other debris, even if there's no formal dust protection rating.

The next part of the video shows off the two camera sensors at the back of the phone. There have been rumors that Motorola is upgrading the cameras to a 50MP main camera and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. The leaked video mentions the 2x telephoto zoom, so that part seems likely. There is also mention of AI powering the camera, so we can expect it to feature AI editing tools and assistance when taking photos and videos.

Finally, the video shows us three potential color options for the Motorola Razr+ 2024. According to the video, we can expect the phone to come in green, red and a two-tone black/purple. This would match the prior Motorola Edge+, which also had three color options: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue and Viva Magenta.

So far it looks like Motorola is working to improve several areas of its next foldable. However, the big question will be the phone's price. The prior Razr+ shipped at $999 and there are rumors that Motorola will stick to that price, but it isn't guaranteed. We will have to wait until the official announcement, which we expect to happen on June 25 at Motorola's next big event.

For more information about Motorola's next foldable, you can check out our hub for the Motorola Razr+ 2024.