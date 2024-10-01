I just bought an iPhone 16 Pro Max — here are the 3 cases I got first

The first thing I do when I upgrade my phone is acquire a collection of cases for said phone. You'll never see me without using a case on my phone, part because I'm drop-prone and partly because I see phone cases as a fashion accessory. When it came to my brand-new iPhone 16 Pro Max, I knew I needed cases that offer both protection and style.

I've tried *literally* hundreds of iPhone cases dating back to my first iPhone 4s. That's to say, I know exactly what I'm looking for out of a new phone case. While our lists of the best iPhone 16 Pro cases and best iPhone 16 Pro Max cases have plenty of great options, I had my sights set on a few options in particular.

In fact, there are specific cases I loved for my iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max before it (yes, I use the iPhone Upgrade Program) that I wanted for my new phone, too. Unfortunately, older cases won't work with the entire iPhone 16 series, since they block the new Camera Control button. And the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a larger display.

So I've went ahead and got a few compatible cases made specifically for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. While having multiple cases at a time probably seems like overkill, I'm hoping at least one of the three I've picked stand out to those looking for what case to buy for their new iPhone.

iPhone 16 Pro Max cases — my 3 top picks

Casetify Ripple Case: $62 @ Casetify

My favorite iPhone case is hands-down Casetify's Ripple case. The textured effect looks modern and minimalistic, while extra padding in the corners gives my phone added protection. It comes in three colors currently (my pick is Primrose Pink), but Casetify updates the offerings seasonally. The Ripple case qualifies for free shipping, too.

Apple Silicone Case: $49 @ Apple

I bought the Apple Silicone Case in color Fuchsia as a last-minute decision while picking up my new phone. Although these cases do tend to peel, the color was hard to resist and I can't deny that that shadowy Apple logo on the back look sleek. Pair that with a great feel in the hand and a capacitive cover on the Camera Control, and it's no secret why this case is a best-seller.

Speck Presidio Luxe MagSafe Case: $49 @ Speck

Although you can never go wrong with a clear case, Speck's Presidio Luxe case gives the clear case concept an iridescent spin. It looks purple at a glance but covers the whole rainbow when it catches the light just right. My favorite part is the shiny button covers, while the reinforced corners should help keep my new phone safe.

More from Tom's Guide