Users can now pick which profile image will appear in Google Messages — here’s how

We often use profile images in chat apps to quickly find conversations, and it makes it easier when we can choose the image in question. Thankfully, users can now override their Google Messages profile image that appears, thanks to Profile Discovery.

Google Messages has a lot to offer users and recently saw a significant security improvement thanks to the Profile Discovery feature. The feature allows the user more control over who can see their profile information. It also allowed users to set the name and profile image that would appear on other users' phones. however, a recent report from 9to5Google has revealed that users can now override this image.

When starting a chat on Google Messages, Profile Discovery will default to using the contact's Google Account picture. This would have been fine as an option, but users weren't given the option to change the image. Many users were unhappy with this change, claiming it removed user customization. However, users can now set the image to one used in your contacts list or an equivalent app.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This new method of picking the profile image is documented in a new support article and appears to have rolled out in both the beta and stable versions of Google messages. All you have to do is open a conversation with the contact and then tap the contact name or profile picture at the top of the page. This will take you to the details page, from there, tap the profile picture and then swipe left or right to choose between the profile picture or your local contact photo.

Google Messages has seen some pretty big changes in recent months. For instance, back in October, an APK discovered several changes coming to the app layout. Google is also working to make it much simpler to backup and restore messaging, making sure your data is always at hand.

The reality is that this should have been an option from the start. However, it's good to know that Google realized the mistake and fixed the issue. While Google Messages might not be the most popular chat app, their willingness to solve issues like this shows that Google does care about making it the best it can be.

