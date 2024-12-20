Hurry! Google Pixel 9 Pro XL just crashed to lowest price ever

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of the best Android phones you can buy, alongside its smaller sibling the Pixel 9 Pro. Normally it’s a very expensive phone, and costs quite a bit more than the similarly-sized Pixel 8 Pro cost last year. Thankfully, the price has just dropped back down to an all-time low, making it a great phone deal.

Right now Amazon is selling the Pixel 9 Pro XL for just $849. That’s $250 off the normal price, and the lowest we’ve seen this phone’s price tag drop since it arrived in late August. If you missed out on picking up this super-sized Pixel during the Black Friday sales, now’s the time to snag one.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon Save $250 on the price of Google's big-screen Pixel 9 Pro XL. Offering incredible camera quality, AI performance, and battery life we haven't seen on a Pixel phone before, it's definitely worth buying at its all-time lowest price. Especially since you'll be first in line for the latest Android updates.

As you'll see in our Pixel 9 Pro XL review, there's a lot to like about this flagship. For starters, there’s the 6.8-inch Super Actua display, which is one of the brightest panels on any smartphone. Trust me, before Actua displays showed up, Pixels did not do so well in bright light — especially outdoors.

The 9 Pro XL also features excellent cameras, with Google’s blend of solid hardware and processing software producing some incredible shots. Video can likewise benefit from the AI-powered Video Boost mode, which is especially useful for enhancing videos in low light. AI from the Tensor G4 chip also offer features like Best Take, for the perfect group photo, the classic Magic Editor, and ‘Add Me’ which allows the person taking the photo to join in after the original photo was taken.

Google made particular headway with battery life this year, improving upon the lackluster performance of the past few generations of Pixel phones. The handset reached an epic 14 hours and 37 minutes on a single charge — four and a half hours longer than the Pixel 8 Pro. So no more hovering near power outlets, or keeping up emergency battery packs on hand during those long days.

So if you’re looking for a new big-screen Android phone, this is one deal you can’t afford to miss out on. Plus, with Prime delivery, you still have time to get hold of the Pixel 9 Pro XL before the holidays.