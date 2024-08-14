Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL pre-orders — top Australian telco and retail offers

All the big Android handsets are arriving earlier than usual in 2024, with Google's new Pixel devices set to release on August 22 instead of their usual October timeframe.

Google's Pixel 9 is now available for pre-order in Australia, along with the new Pixel 9 Pro XL — the search giant's first XL-branded smartphone since 2019's Pixel 4 XL. At present, pre-orders for the announced Pixel 9 Pro haven't opened yet — we'll update you when that changes.

The Pixel 9 starts at AU$1,349 and will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen and Peony colour options. In terms of price, this is a AU$150 step up from last year's Pixel 8, which started at AU$1,199.

As for the pro-level models, the Pixel 9 Pro starts at $1,699, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at AU$1,849. Both devices will offer Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Rose Quartz colourways at launch.

In terms of specs, all three models in the Pixel 9 series are powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chipset, which boasts improved Gemini AI features and battery life, along with a Titan M2 security co-processor. The Pro models also offer a whopping 16GB of RAM, while the standard Pixel 9 comes with 12GB of RAM.

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL boast Google's brightest Super Actua displays to date, said to achieve a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, while the Pixel 9's standard Actual display can reach 2,700 nits. Each model supports HDR and full 24-bit depth for 16 million colours.

Read on to find out more about the best Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL pre-order deals and bonuses being offered by Australia's top telcos and retailers.

Google Pixel 9 pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 9 128GB AU$1,349 Row 1 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,499 Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB AU$1,699 Row 3 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,849 Row 4 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,049 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB AU$1,849 Row 6 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,999 Row 7 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,199 Row 8 - Cell 0 1TB AU$2,549

Best Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL offers

As with previous years, there are some seriously enticing pre-order bonuses on offer for Google's new Pixel 9 devices from Australia's leading carriers and retailers. At present, only the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are available to pre-order — we'll keep you posted on the Pixel 9 Pro.

Google is offering AU$700 cash back via redemption with purchases of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. On top of that, you also get AU$450 in Google store credit which can be used for your next purchase.

Optus is offering a reduced pricing on monthly repayments for devices purchased on one of its 24 or 36 months plans, adding up to big savings of up to AU$800 over the entire contract period.

Meanwhile, Vodafone is offering bonus credit valued up to AU$700 for customers who purchase a Pixel 9 device and stay connected to any Vodafone Infinite plan for 12, 24 or 36 months.

Read on to find out more about all the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL pre-order bonuses we've spotted so far.

Google | Up to AU$700 cash back + up to AU$450 store credit Those looking to get their new Pixel direct from the source are in for some nice bonuses. Buy the Pixel 9 Pro XL and receive AU$450 in Google Store credit towards your next purchase, along with AU$700 cash back via redemption. Alternatively, those who buy the regular Pixel 9 will get AU$300 in store credit and $300 cash back via redemption.

Optus | Save up to AU$800 off over 24 or 36 months Optus is offering big discounts for those purchasing a Pixel 9 device on one of its 24 or 36 month plans. Those who purchase the Pixel 9 on a 24 or 36-month plan will receive reduced monthly handset repayments, adding up to a total of AU$600 off over the contract period. Meanwhile, those who opt for the Pixel 9 Pro XL on a 24 or 36-month plan will save a total of AU$800 over the contract period. This offer ends on September 3, 2024.

Vodafone | Save AU$200 on 24 and 36 month plans + AU$500 in bonus trade-in credit on selected plans Vodafone comes out of the gate swinging with a AU$200 discount on Pixel 9 devices when you stay connected to a selected plan for 24 or 36 months, along with AU$500 in bonus trade-in credit (on top of what your eligible device is worth) when you stay connected to a 12, 24 or 36-month Vodafone Infinite plan. The discount offers ends on August 21, 2024, while the trade-in offer ends on September 21, 2024.

JB Hi-Fi | Bonus gift card valued up to AU$350 with Pixel 9 purchase JB Hi-Fi has a good deal for those who aren't planning on trading in a device: pre-order the Pixel 9 and receive a AU$250 JB Hi-Fi gift card. Alternatively, you'll get a AU$350 JB Hi-Fi gift card when you pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This deal is only available until August 25, 2024.

Telstra | Free Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock with Pixel 9 pre-order While Telstra isn't offering any bonus trade-in value or discount, the telco is including a free Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock (valued at AU$899) with any Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro XL pre-order, which is quite enticing. This offer expires at 11:59pm (AEST) on August 21, 2024.

Best Google Pixel 9 plans

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL plans