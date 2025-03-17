Massive Pixel 9 sale at Visible — here's how to save 50% right now

The Pixel 9 family is one of the best phones you can buy. Right now Visible is offering an epic sale on all Google Pixel 9 models, including the awesome Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Right now you can get 50% off any Pixel 9 phone via coupon code "SWEETDEAL". You'll need to sign up for a Visible Plus annual plan to get this price. (After you add the phone to your cart and choose your SIM options, select the "pay annually" option for Visible Plus and enter the promo code in the subsequent checkout page). This is one of the best Pixel deals I've seen.

Quick Links

Google Pixel 9 deals

Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399 at Visible

The base Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Pixel 9 review, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras, and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy. Note: After you add the phone to your cart and choose your SIM options, select the Visible Plus "pay annually" option and enter the promo code "SWEETDEAL" in the subsequent checkout page to see this price.

Google Pixel 9 Pro
Lowest price!
Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $499 at Visible

Featuring a super bright 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 processor, 16GB of RAM and 128GB storage, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is a winner. It has an awesome camera setup with 50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7) and 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8) lenses, as well as a 42MP selfie (f/2.2) cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro review said this phone is "almost magical" and has a ton of useful AI features like Best Take and Magic Editor. Note: After you add the phone to your cart and choose your SIM options, select the Visible Plus "pay annually" option and enter the promo code "SWEETDEAL" in the subsequent checkout page to see this price.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,199 now $599 at Visible

The largest phone in the Google Pixel 9 family is now on sale. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 chip, 16GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of cameras, you get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) and 42MP selfie cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review said this phone has the brightest display and best battery life of any Pixel phone yet. Note: After you add the phone to your cart and choose your SIM options, select the Visible Plus "pay annually" option and enter the promo code "SWEETDEAL" in the subsequent checkout page to see this price.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was $1,799 now $899 at Visible

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features noteworthy upgrades from its predecessor. You get an 8-inch OLED (2076 x 2152) main display, 6.3-inch OLED (1080 x 2424) cover display, Tensor G4 chipset, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP wide, 10.5MP ultrawide and 10.8MP telephoto cameras. There's also a 10MP front camera and 10MP inner camera. In our Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, we said it's a vastly improved foldable phone with the biggest screen in its class, a super thin design and improved cameras. Note: After you add the phone to your cart and choose your SIM options, select the Visible Plus "pay annually" option and enter the promo code "SWEETDEAL" in the subsequent checkout page to see this price.

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

