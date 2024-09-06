Best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold plans and deals in Australia for September 2024

Announced alongside Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has now officially released in Australia, priced at AU$2,699 for the 256GB model and AU$2,899 for the 512GB variant. It's available in Obsidian (Black) and Porcelain (White) colourways. Of course, that also means that it's too late to take advantage of any pre-order bonuses.

When unfolded, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold boasts the largest screen of any foldable smartphone thanks to its 8-inch Super Actua Flex display. Meanwhile, its cover display is 6.3 inches this year, which is noticeably taller than the original Pixel Fold's 5.8-inch cover screen.

Like the rest of its Pixel 9 siblings, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by Google's new Tensor G4 processor, meaning it offers the latest built-in Gemini AI features. For instance, you can ask Gemini AI to create summaries across multiple apps with a single prompt.

Additional Pixel 9 Pro Fold specs and features of note include a Titan M2 security co-processor, 16GB of RAM, a triple camera system with a 48MP main sensor, and IPX8 water resistance.

Read on to find out more about the best Google Pixel 9 Fold Pro plans, deals and bonuses being offered by Australia's top telcos and retailers.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB AU$2,699 Row 1 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,899

Best Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers

Just like with Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL pre-orders, we saw a number of great bonuses on offer for those who pre-ordered their Pixel 9 Pro Fold ahead of its September 4 release date. Unfortunately, most of those have since dried up.

Thankfully, Vodafone is still offering some bonus trade-in credit to the value of AU$500 for customers who purchase a Pixel 9 Pro Fold and stay connected to any Vodafone Infinite plan for 12, 24 or 36 months. This offer is only available for those who purchase before September 21, 2024.

Additionally, Optus is offering discounted monthly handset repayments which add up to just over AU$500 off the total price over a 24 or 36-month contract period. This offer is only available until September 25, 2024.

Optus | Save AU$500 off over 24 or 36 months on selected plans Optus is still offering discounts for those purchasing a Pixel 9 device on one of its 24 or 36 month plans. Those who purchase the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on a 24 or 36-month plan will receive reduced monthly handset repayments, adding up to a total of AU$500.40 off over the contract period. This offer ends on September 25, 2024.

Vodafone | AU$700 in bonus trade-in credit on selected plans Vodafone comes out of the gate swinging with AU$700 in bonus trade-in credit (on top of what your eligible device is worth) when you stay connected to a 12, 24 or 36-month Vodafone Infinite plan. The trade-in offer ends on September 21, 2024.

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold plans