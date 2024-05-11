7 prompts to try on MetaAI this weekend

Meta launched its MetaAI chatbot alongside the new open-source Llama 3 family of models last month and it has quickly become one of my favorite to interact with, especially for images.

It has a natural conversation style, generates fun dialog and can be used to create not just AI artwork but also short-form animations based on those images. It is up there in the upper echelons of AI chat with Google Gemini, ChatGPT and Claude 3.

Each week in Prompt Jitsu I come up with seven fun prompts to try out on an AI tool of some kind. Previously we’ve explored creating games with Gemini, making music with Suno and generating ways to stay productive with Claude 3. This week its the turn of MetaAI.

Creating the prompts for MetaAI?

Each of these prompts should be a new conversation with MetaAI, and if it is an image-based prompt select Imagine instead of New Conversation. The same prompts should also work with Google Gemini, Claude 3 and OpenAI ChatGPT. You could even try it on Pi.

1. Surrealist artist

For this first prompt, we’re going to have MetaAI create an unexpected image. We’ll dive head first into surrealism and see just how weird the AI can get.

Make sure you switch to Imagine and then send it the following: "Imagine you're a surrealist artist creating a dreamscape that represents the concept of 'time.' Generate an image that incorporates elements from different eras and explores the fluidity and distortion of time in a surreal, thought-provoking way."

I got four completely different images. First was a true piece of surrealism. The others were surrealist artists creating works immersed in their art. Don't forget to hit animate to see the pictures move.

2. Time of the wizard

In the first prompt, we got weird and ended with moving images, as if they were something out of a scene from Harry Potter. That brings us nicely on to number 2 — a trip to the magic school.

Go back to the standard new conversation and post: "You are a wizard in a fantasy realm, and I am your apprentice. Describe the magical workshop where you'll teach me spells, and set the scene for my first lesson. Ask me which school of magic I'd like to focus on first: elemental magic, illusion, or enchantment."

This will start a new fun journey where the AI acts as your guide, teaching you about the world of magic and mystery. It asked me if I wanted to learn elemental magic, illusion or enchantment, explaining each. I opted for elemental and it gave me a lesson on the Earth shield and asked me if I was happy with my choice.

3. Mythical creatures abound

As we’re already in a mystical world, lets ask MetaAI to generate another image, this time of a creature that can’t exist in reality. It has to merge two key elements but you could adapt the prompt to put all four or even focus on a single element.

Go back to Imagine and prompt: "Generate an image of a mythical creature that embodies the elements of fire and water. Blend the visual characteristics of both elements seamlessly to create a striking, powerful, and unique being."

You should try this a few times as you'll get something different with each prompt. In one I got a blazing dragon and a bull on fire. Don’t forget to animate your pictures for a fun video.

4. Murder mystery time

For this prompt, we’re going back in time to the 1920s for a good old murder mystery. This prompt will turn the AI into the game master, asking you questions and running the game.

Go to a new conversation and tell the AI: “You are an AI game master running a murder mystery set in a 1920s mansion. I am a detective invited to a dinner party where a crime takes place. Set the scene, introduce the key suspects, and ask me how I'd like to begin my investigation.”

This created a really fun game that went on for several rounds. In each round it offered up four choices, the selection defined what happened next in the story. You could adapt the story here. Keep the You are an AI game master running — and then adapt the story.

5. Seeing the music

Synesthesia is a condition where one sense is replaced by another, for example, you might see colors for musical notes or get a taste when you see a color. What might this look like?

Go back to imagine and type: "Imagine you're an AI artist commissioned to create a piece that represents the concept of 'synesthesia,' a condition where one sense is perceived as another. Generate an abstract image that visually captures the idea of 'tasting colors' or 'hearing shapes."

This one was weirder than the surrealist prompt. It included at least two images with people sticking their tongues out and two with people with their eyes closed.

6. Meeting an alien

We’ve been to the mystical world, to a magical school and back in time. Now we’re going into space for the last two prompts. This one is all about making first contact with an alien race.

Back to new conversation and write: "You are a starship AI, and I am the captain. Our ship has just encountered an uncharted alien vessel in deep space. Describe the appearance of the alien ship and ask me how I'd like to proceed with first contact."

This one went full on Star Trek showing a Captain's Log and even giving a stardate. IT talked of sensors detecting an unknown vessel, tricorders and offering up four choices for what to do next after detecting its signal. I’m dull and went for: “C) Maintain a safe distance and observe the vessel's behavior.”

7. Looking into space

We’re deep into space, have met our alien and now it is time to see what the space around us might look like. Here we create an image of an unexpected landscape and planet.

Go back to Imagine: "Create an image of a cosmic landscape featuring a planet unlike any found in our solar system. Generate a world with unique geological features, atmospheric phenomena, and alien life forms that push the boundaries of our imagination."

One of the planet images had an actual eye int he middle, another was viewed from the surface of a planet and all of the visible planets seem to be gas giants.

