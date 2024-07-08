WhatsApp could soon get a Galaxy AI-powered Live Translate feature

When Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 models last year, the company teased some of the exciting new AI features pegged to enhance smartphone capabilities. One of these impressive features was Live Translate, which offered users real-time translation between different languages. While the feature was hardwired for Samsung apps and devices, support for third-party apps has always been on the agenda, and it appears WhatsApp is first in line.

According to a tip as per @UniverseIce (via Neowin), WhatsApp integration is well on the way, but there's no anticipated timeframe for when the features will arrive on the messaging platform. Samsung has previously mentioned that other apps will also get Live Translate capabilities, but has not specified any apps in particular.

Galaxy AI will power WhatsApp real-time translationJuly 6, 2024

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung hasn’t explicitly stated which third-party apps will be included in the rollout, however, it is expected that "all popular VoIP calling apps like Facebook Messenger, Google Meet, Telegram, Viber and WhatsApp" will be included in the integration.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we said that Live Translate is one of the device's more useful features as it allows it to become a hands-free translator during phone calls and text messages, and has support for 13 languages. The Translate features also include a standalone interpreter tool for instant audio translations.

We're not sure how the features would work exactly for WhatsApp or other third-party apps, as live translation is already integrated into Samsung's calls and texts. But, we can reasonably assume that the integration will extend to WhatsApp's audio calls and text messages.

Live Translate coming to other Galaxy products

(Image credit: Samsung)

We previously reported back in February that these real-time translation features could be coming to the Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Buds FE. At the time, reports suggested a firmware update would allow the Buds models to use Live Translate features once installed and paired with an S24 handset. However, there's been no confirmation since on whether the Buds have received these updates.

Meanwhile, Live Translate and other Galaxy AI features have rolled out into older Samsung models with the latest One UI 6.1 software update. These models include the S23 and S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Tab S8 models.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That being said, we expect more Galaxy AI features to be announced later this week alongside new hardware, as the Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for Wednesday 10 July EST/ Thursday 11 July AEST. As always, we will keep you updated with any changes or announcements that come our way, but for now, our fingers are crossed that more innovative features, like Live Translate, will be announced in future Samsung Galaxy devices.