Little sister is all grown up! XO, Kitty extends the Netflix romantic comedy franchise To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The series focuses on Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart), Lara Jean's younger sister.

XO, Kitty streaming details XO, Kitty premieres with all 10 episodes Thursday (May 19) at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT / 8:01 a.m. BST / 6:01 p.m. AEDT on Netflix (opens in new tab).

In the first TATBILB movie, Kitty played matchmaker by sending unsent love letters written by Lara Jean (Lana Condor). One of them is former crush Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). Kitty's scheming worked, since Lara Jean and Peter fell for each other.

Now, Kitty embarks on her own love story — halfway around the world. She decides to attend a high school in Seoul, South Korea to be with her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Choi Min-young). But when she arrives, she soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

Here's what you need to know to watch XO, Kitty on Netflix. Plus, scroll down for the trailer and more info about the cast.

When does XO, Kitty come out on Netflix?

XO, Kitty premieres Thursday, May 18 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix (opens in new tab), one of the best streaming services.

All 10 episodes will drop at the same time.

XO, Kitty trailer

"I know when two people are meant to be together," Kitty confidently declares at the beginning of the XO, Kitty trailer. And she just feels it for herself and Dae. So, she ups sticks and heads to Seoul to reunite with him. Unfortunately, she discovers their relationship might not be as solid as she thought.

XO, Kitty cast

The cast of XO, Kitty is led by Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, a high school student.

The show will also feature cameos from a couple To All the Boys film film franchise original cast members: John Corbett as her father Dr. Dan Covey and Sarayu Blue as Trina Rothschild as Dan's wife.

Playing Kitty's initial love interest is Choi Min-young as Dae-heon Kim, her long-distance boyfriend.

The cast also includes:

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy "Q" Shabazian

Gia Kim as Yuri Han

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho

Peter Thurnwald as Alex

Regan Aliya as Juliana

Yunjin Kim as Principal Jina Lim

Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee

Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison Miller