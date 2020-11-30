AirPods Cyber Monday deal is $99 right now — the lowest price ever

We have a winner! The Apple AirPods have been one of the hottest items throughout Cyber Monday, and now we have the best deal yet.
Right now you can get the second-gen Apple AirPods for just $99 at Best Buy! That's $60 off and the lowest price ever for Apple's wireless earbuds. This Cyber Monday deal will sell out fast, so if you want some AirPods you need to get on it now.
Note that the price may briefly display $119 but if you wait a second it will show $99.
Best AirPods Cyber Monday deal ever!
Apple AirPods: was $159 now $99 @ Best Buy
This is the cheapest we've seen the Apple AirPods all Cyber Monday (and all Black Friday before that), and at $99 it's an absolute steal. These AirPods come with a charging case, too, so you're all set to go. It will sell out fast. View Deal
What's more, we think Amazon is going to match this AirPods Cyber Monday deal, or even slightly better it, so you should keep an eye on Amazon's AirPods listing to see if that happens. It's a trend we've seen throughout Cyber Monday and Black Friday before it.
This is the lowest price ever for Apple AirPods. While they did drop to $99 in October, it was only briefly, and they've been hovering between $110 and $160 ever since. We've got a full guide to the AirPods Cyber Monday deals, to give you an idea of how cheap this price is, and to help you buy some when this offer sells out. Which it absolutely will do.
AirPods have been one of the hottest tickets during this Cyber Monday. It's easy to see why: they're a slick pair of earbuds, and with the iPhone 12 dropping any kind of earbuds in the box, you'll need a pair of AirPods to listen to music on any of the newer phones. In our AirPods review, we praised the buds for their lightweight feel and elegant design. We also enjoyed the sound quality they provide, and appreciate the fact that you can use them to access Siri's functions hands-free, so you don't have to take your phone out to get information.
If you'd rather have the AirPods Pro models, that'll currently cost you a little more, as the cheapest current deal is $209 at Best Buy. They did drop to $169 over the past few days, but stock sold out, so they're back up to the $200+ range. We wouldn't be surprised to see one last deal on Pros, but then again it might not happen at all. We say, if you want Apple AirPods right now, this deal from Best Buy is tough to beat.
If you need more discounts on Apple, head over to our Apple Cyber Monday deals page. If you'd rather choose another brand we also have a guide to Cyber Monday headphone deals, which includes several excellent earbuds savings.
Shop more Cyber Monday sales
- Amazon Cyber Monday sales: save on Fire TVs, Lego, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Cleaning supplies: spend $40, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lego: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $2,500 off all models @ Samsung
- Snacks & health bars: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSDs @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Video games: buy 3 for the price of 2 @ Amazon
- Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Whole turkeys: $1.99/lb. @ Amazon (Prime members)