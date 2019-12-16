Windows 10 now lets Android users make phone calls from PCs: Here's how

Windows 10 just gained a game-changing feature. Android phone users can now use the Your Phone app on Windows 10 to make and receive phone calls directly from a PC.

Testing for the Your Phone Calls feature began back in October and teased the ability to transfer calls between your PC and phone. That means if you need to switch devices mid-conversation, you can instantly move your call from your laptop to your Android phone.

The feature is rolling out to Android smartphones running Android 7.0 (Nougat) or higher. You will also need a Windows 10 PC with the May 2019 update or later.

Your Phone lets you initiate calls from a PC using either the in-app dialer or your synced contacts list. You can also access call history to quickly dial a number back.

And if you're getting distracted by incoming calls while using your PC, Your Phone will let you decline incoming calls, and either sending them straight to voice mail or shooting them a custom text message explaining why you couldn't answer.