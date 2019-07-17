When Does Amazon Prime Day End? Time Is Running Out

So you like to leave things until the last minute. That's OK — some of us do our best work on deadlines. But if you've been waiting until the last moment to finally check out all the deals on Amazon Prime Day, that last moment is finally upon us.

Prime Day is running 48 hours this year, but time is running out. (Image credit: Dennizn/Shutterstock)

Amazon Prime Day kicked off at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Monday (July 15), and this year's sales event is running a record 48 hours. That means we're in the home stretch now, so there's no time like the present to start your shopping spree.

Here's what you need to know about the final hours of Amazon Prime Day.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

If you're in the U.S. or Canada, set your timer for 2:59 a.m. ET on July 17. (That's 11:59 PT on Tuesday night if you live on the West Coast). That's when the Prime Day sales window slams shut after two days of sales. In the 16 other countries where Amazon held its sale, Prime Day ended just as the clocks were striking midnight there.

MORE: Best Prime Day Deals You Can Still Get

It's possible that some of the deals on offer at Amazon will linger past the retailer's Prime Day deadline, but we wouldn't count on it. If you see a deal you like, best jump on it now.

How can I participate in Prime Day?

You need to have an Amazon Prime membership to reap the savings of Prime Day, though it's easy enough to sign up for a membership on Amazon's website. Prime costs $12.99 a month or $119 a year. Students are eligible for a half-off discount and can enjoy a six-month trial. The rest of us get a 30-day trial, so you could sign up for Amazon Prime just in time to enjoy the closing hours of Prime Day savings before cancelling during the free trial.

You needn't shop at Amazon if you want to save during this year's Prime Day sale. A number of the retailer's rivals are having sales of their own, with Walmart in particular rolling out a lot of interesting deals. And of course, there's no need to fuss about a Prime membership there.

Are all the Prime Day deals gone?

Some of the eye-catching deals, like $300 off a MacBook Air, have dried up, but you'll still find some bargains in the closing moments of Prime Day. In addition to our main deals hub, we've been spotlighting the best deals on TVs, gaming consoles like the Xbox and PlayStation 4, iPads, and Fitbit fitness trackers, among other popular product categories.