Wales vs Argentina live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final free online

The quarter-final stage of the Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off with a fascinating match-up: Wales vs Argentina in Marseille. The Dragons start as favorites after topping Pool C but Los Pumas will be on the attack from the outset.

Wales vs Argentina live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday (October 14)

• Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 15)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

Wales have made it to the knockout stages unbeaten thanks in part to a 40-6 demolition of Australia and a hard-fought 32-26 win over Fiji. Coach Warren Gatland does have some injury concerns though; fly-half Gareth Anscombe pulled out of the match against Georgia in the warm-up and full-back Liam Williams may not have recovered from a knee injury in time.

Argentina secured their spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a 27-39 victory over Japan at the weekend, earning them the runners-up spot in Pool D. Their only defeat so far came against England in their opening match. They put in a surprisingly poor performance that night, but the Pumas can mix it with almost anyone and will not be intimidated by their opponents.

This could be a very close match. Wales are ranked seventh in the world, with Argentina now in eighth. There will be some serious try-scoring ability on display in the shape of Louis Rees-Zammit for the men in red and Mateo Carreras for the South Americans. Both scored hat-tricks in the last Pool matches.

How to watch the Wales vs Argentina live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in the U.K. — you can watch a live stream of Wales vs Argentina and every other RWC 2023 game absolutely FREE.

This match will be shown on ITV 1 and ITVX in the U.K.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use ITVX. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

How to watch the Wales vs Argentina live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the Wales vs Argentina live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

A number of games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, but this match-up is not one of them.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, to new shows like Twisted Metal, Bupkis, Poker Face and Girls5Eva.

How to watch the Wales vs Argentina live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Along with every other game at the tournament, the Wales vs Argentina live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Kick-off for this one is at 4 p.m. U.K. time on Saturday.

How to watch a Wales vs Argentina live stream for FREE in Australia

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch Wales vs Argentina Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that the Rugby World Cup final (Oct. 28) will also be shown for FREE on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

How to watch the Wales vs Argentina live stream in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch Wales vs Argentina (kick-off at 4 a.m. Sunday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $499.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

How to watch the Wales vs Argentina live stream in Singapore

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 11 p.m. SGT on Saturday in Singapore.

