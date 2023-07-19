Watch The Open Championship 2023: live stream the golf from Royal Liverpool online — tee times, schedules

The 151st Open Championship begins on Thursday as the world’s best golfers prepare to contest the final major of the year. Held at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Australia’s Cameron Smith begins the tournament as defending champion after claiming a thrilling victory 12 months ago as he shot a final round of 64 at St Andrews to edge past Rory McIlroy.

Smith is certainly in good form, having secured victory at LIV Golf London earlier this month, while McIlroy birdied the final two holes at The Renaissance Club last week to win the Scottish Open in the most dramatic fashion. The Northern Irishman was runner-up at the US Open in June, losing by one shot to American Wyndham Clark, but was the victor the last time The Open was held at Hoylake, in 2014.

Other contenders for the Claret Jug will include world number 1 Scottie Sheffler who has been in mesmerising form this season, while Spain’s Jon Rahm has won four times in 2023 – including his dominant display at The Masters. Brooks Keopka showed with his victory at the PGA Championship earlier this year that he is returning to his best, while Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler have both won recent events on the PGA Tour.

However, form can mean little when it comes to tackling a gorse-covered links course and dealing with the strong coastal winds. Presenting a unique challenge among the majors, those with the ability to hit stinger drives, low-piercing iron shots and accurate chip-and-runs stand a great chance of being near the top of the leaderboard come day four.

A bit of local knowledge may also come in helpful and there will be no shortage of home hopes for the crowds to cheer on, including Tyrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

What is certain is that there will be plenty of drama so to make sure you don’t miss any of the action. Here’s a complete guide on watching The Open Championship 2023, including daily schedules and tee times.

The Open Championship 2023 live streams around the world

How to watch The Open Championship 2023 live streams in the US

In the U.S., golf fans can watch The Open Championship 2023 on the USA Network, NBC and Peacock.

On the first two days of action, Peacock has exclusive streaming coverage of the featured groups. The streaming service costs just $5.99/month with ads, or $11.99 without, and includes lots more great content in addition to The Open Championship 2023 live streams.

NBC and the USA Network both require cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, you can watch live streams via a cable TV alternative service. We recommend FuboTV as you get access to a whopping 156 channels.

How to watch The Open Championship 2023 live streams in the UK

As is usually the way with the major golf tournaments, Sky Sports is the place to go to watch The Open Championship 2023 live stream in the U.K. The tournament is airing on Sky Sports Golf, beginning July 20 at 6.30 a.m. BST.

If you don't already subscribe, you could sign up for a package including Sky Sports, Sky TV & Netflix for £46.

Don't want to commit to a lengthy contract? Another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £11.98 for a Day Pass and £34.99 for a month.

How to watch The Open Championship 2023 live streams in Canada

If you're in Canada and want to know how to watch The Open Championship 2023, you'll find the golf action on TSN. Round 1 airs on TSN3 starting May 18 at 7 a.m. ET.

If you want to watch the whole thing, a subscription to TSN Direct might make sense: you can pick it up for $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

How to watch The Open Championship 2023 live streams in Australia

Not sure how to watch The Open Championship 2023 in Australia? Golf fans Down Under can catch the action on the streaming service Kayo Sports. Coverage begins July 20 at 3.30 p.m. AEDT.

The Open Championship 2023 tee times and groups

Here are the tee times for Day 1 of The Open Championship 2023

(All times British Standard Time. Take away 5 hours for PDT, 8 hours for PDT. )

6:35 a.m. — Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, Branden Grace

6:46 a.m. — Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme Robertson

6:57 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Byeong Hun An

7:08 a.m. — Rikuya Hoshino, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Maguire (a)

7:19 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal, Hiroshi Iwata

7:30 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Connor Syme, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a)

7:41 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters

7:52 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Joost Luiten, Christo Lamprecht (a)

8:03 a.m. — Stewart Cink, JT Poston, Trey Mullinax

8:14 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Andrew Putnam

8:25 a.m. — Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:36 a.m.— Ernie Els, Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya

8:47 a.m. — Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk

9:03 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

9:14 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch

9:25 a.m. — KH Lee, Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa

9:36 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

9:47 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

9:58 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

10:09 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre

10:20 a.m. — Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

10:31 a.m. — Nicolai Højgaard, Bio Kim, Kazuki Yasumori

10:42 a.m. — Dan Bradbury, Oliver Farr, Haydn Barron

10:53 a.m. — Marcel Siem, Martin Rohwer, Tiger Christensen (a)

11:04 a.m. — Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner, Richard Bland

11:15 a.m. — Yannik Paul, Sami Välimäki, Laurie Canter

11:36 a.m. — Rasmus Højgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick

11:47 a.m.— Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata

11:58 a.m. — Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa , Michael Kim

12:09 p.m.— Zack Fischer, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker

12:20 p.m.— Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth

12:31 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork

12:42 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe (a)

12:53 p.m. — Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren

1:04 p.m. — Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer

1:15 p.m. — Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi

1:26 p.m. — Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson

1:37 p.m. — Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira (a)

1:48 p.m. — Brian Harman, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

2:04 p.m.— John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett

2:15 p.m. — David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom

2:26 p.m. — Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima

2:37 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

2:48 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

2:59 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

3:10 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

3:21 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

3:32 p.m. — Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Cañizares

3:43 p.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor McKinney

3:54 p.m. — Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe

4:05 p.m. — Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart