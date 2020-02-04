The US prices for the Galaxy S20 are eye-poppingly expensive

We’ve been excitedly following the rumors and leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S20 for the past few months, and while the phones looked to be very fully featured, it was also rumored that the prices would stay about the same. However, a different set of pricing rumors have now emerged, and they tell a far less encouraging story.

Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech tweeted three sets of prices for the S20 series, beginning with T-Mobile . Needless to say, the prices given are quite steep.

According to my source within T-Mobile:T-Mobile US pricing for Galaxy S20 devices: S20 - $999S20+ - $1,199 S20 Ultra - $1,399Thoughts?February 3, 2020

Shortly after, Prosser posted the prices he’d had confirmed from a source at AT&T , which were cheaper by $100 for each model compared to T-Mobile.

Official Galaxy S20 pricing for AT&T US:S20 - $899S20+ - $1,099S20 Ultra - $1,299All 5G capable. Not sure why it’s different than T-Mobile pricing, but this is good news 🤗February 3, 2020

Finally, the prices from Verizon emerged, and unfortunately they were the same as those given by T-Mobile.

Uh... 😬😬😬A source within Verizon just confirmed these prices with me.Official Galaxy S20 prices for Verizon US: S20 - $999S20+ - $1,199 S20 Ultra - $1,399You may riot now 😬February 4, 2020

For context, the Galaxy S10 cost $899 at launch, the Galaxy S10 Plus $999 and the Galaxy S10 5G $1,300. The price increase is unfortunate, but we perhaps shouldn’t be surprised by these numbers. Samsung is adding a lot of features to these phones, including 5G versions for all three models.

Based on the rumors, the Galaxy S20 will have a 6.2-inch display, the S20 Plus a 6.7-inch screen and the Galaxy S20 Ultra a huge 6.9-inch panel. Both the S20 and S20 Plus are expected to pack a 64MP main camera, while the S20 Ultra will reportedly feature a 108MP camera and 10x optical zoom. See our Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Ultra comparison for more info.

Max Weinbach, who retweeted these prices and stated that he believed these prices could be correct , has previously leaked the S20 series’ prices in euros . When converting these prices, you end up with figures similar to the ones Prosser posted, but Weinbach had said he hoped that the US prices would be cheaper, estimating $850 for the S20, $950 for the S20 Plus and $1200 for the S20 Ultra. Looks like that won’t be the case though.