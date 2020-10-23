UFC 254 live stream: How to watch Khabib vs Gaethje online

UFC 254 date and time UFC 254 began at 11 a.m. ET tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 24),

The main card begins at 2 p.m. ET.

The event is live from UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC 254 live stream is going to be much earlier than ever for most, but that's besides the fact when we've got a huge lightweight title match as its main event. Finally, the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his title against interim champ Justin Gaethje, live from UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Khabib's been the unstoppable force in the sport of MMA, and he's already talking retirement. Yes, at 28-0, the champ just wants two more wins, so a victory tomorrow will have him within spitting distance of going out at 30-0. It's not exactly that easy, though.

Gaethje may not be undefeated, but he won't be a pushover. His 22-2 record is strong right now, following an amazing performance with a fifth-round TKO of Tony Ferguson, where he captured that interim lightweight championship. Oh, and of his 22 wins? 19 were by knockout.

Khabib also has an emotional story at hand, as his corner will not include his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Sadly, he died earlier this year after COVID-19-related complications.

Here's everything you need to know to watch UFC 254 live streams online:

Where to live stream UFC 254 in the US

You're gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 254 live streams, because you're not gonna go without the main card, which starts at 2 p.m. ET, are you? And the main prelim fights are on both ESPN2 and ESPN+, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking the cash over.

The former is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: including Sling TV and FuboTV.

UFC 254 Early Prelim fights start at 11 a.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at noon ET, on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

You're gonna need ESPN+ for UFC 254. While UFC 254 live streams cost $64.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can get UFC 254 at a discounted rate — with over 30% savings — via the $84.98 annual plan + UFC 254 offer. View Deal

Sling TV: ESPN2 is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN2, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.

How to watch UFC 254 in the U.K.

For once, a UFC PPV airs at respectable hours in the UK, with UFC 254 live streams starting at 7 p.m. for the main card, live BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

How to watch UFC 254 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 254's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 254 fight card

Early prelims (11 a.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick, Women’s Flyweight

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev, Lightweight

Prelims (noon ET) on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa, Heavyweight

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov, Welterweight

Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey, Light Heavyweight

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney, Catchweight

Main Card (2 p.m. Eastern):