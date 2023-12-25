7 top new movies and shows to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Dec. 25-Jan. 1)

The end of the year is here, so ready to go out with a bang — and with a batch of new movies and shows arriving this week on Netflix, Hulu and other major streaming services.

This week's new movies include the faith-based hit Sound of Freedom and Denzel Washington's bow in The Equalizer 3. On the TV side, the Money Heist prequel Berlin reveals the criminal's history, while Letterkenny season 12 has more wacky antics in store for the residents of the small Canadian town.

Here are the top new movies and shows streaming this week.

Letterkenny season 12

This long-running Canadian sitcom reached a new audience when Hulu brought it to the U.S. in 2018, and it’s since become one of Hulu’s signature shows, recently adding the spin-off series Shoresy. It’s rare for any streaming show to last for 12 seasons, and Letterkenny is coming to a close while it remains beloved by its dedicated fan base.

The show about friends living in small-town Ontario, Canada, has transcended borders while offering an amusing — and perhaps skewed — portrayal of Canadian culture. All episodes of the 12th season will premiere at once, and while there’s likely to be a special final farewell, the season announcement promises business as usual, as the characters contend with small-scale storylines including a comedy night, a country music hit, and a new nightclub. - JB

Premieres Dec. 26 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu

Sound of Freedom (Prime Video)

Sound of Freedom stars Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, the real-life founder of Operation Underground Railroad, a non-profit organization that combats sex trafficking. The movie is not without its complications — being portrayed as a true story that is ultimately rife with inaccuracies is chief among those complications — but as a piece of cinema, it is relatively fine, with decent action sequences and some suspenseful moments that land with effect.

If you watch this as a work of fiction that borrows from some real-life events, it’s passable. The problem(s) is everything from the outside that surrounds the movie. - MM

Streams starting Dec. 26 on Prime Video

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare is a documentary that delves into the dark underbelly of wilderness therapy, once heralded by Steve Sartisano, its controversial founder. Set in the Utah desert, Steve's Challenger Foundation promised transformation for troubled teens through rigorous challenges and a $15,900, 63-day program. But this apparent solution for troubled teens was soon marred by scandals and a number of accusations, including child abuse and negligent homicide, particularly following the tragic death of a 16-year-old girl. - BV

Premieres Dec. 27 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

The Holdovers (Peacock)

The Holdovers was one of my favorite movies of the year, so I'm very excited to see it hit Peacock. Starring Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham, a boarding school teacher stuck watching the kids who have been left at school for the Christmas break, this Alexander Payne movie not only serves as a hilarious yet emotional character study but also a beautifully executed period piece.

The movie earned three Golden Globe nominations, including acting award nods for Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, but frankly, the most impressive performance is Dominic Sessa as Angus Tully, one of the titular "Holdovers." His performance was incredible, especially when you consider this was his film acting debut. - MM

Starts streaming Dec. 29 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Peacock

It Lives Inside (Hulu)

It Lives Inside stars Megan Suri as Samidha “Sam,” a high school student battling between assimilating into American society and holding onto her East Indian heritage. This leads to a rift between her and her best friend Tamira (Mohana Krishnan), but things turn sinister when Tamira suddenly goes missing.

What follows is a solid horror film that seems to be more praised for its insertion of director Bishai Dutta’s East India background into the horror genre than the film’s execution itself, but if you’re a horror fan, It Lives Inside is worth watching while it's included in your Hulu subscription. - MM

Starts streaming Dec. 29 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu

Berlin

This Money Heist prequel puts the enigmatic past of Berlin (Pedro Alonso) front and center. It explores the titular character's early escapades. As he plans a heist to lift $44 million in jewels, he assembles a crew of exceptional criminals, each with their unique expertise including Keila (Michelle Jenner), a cybersecurity expert, Damián (Tristán Ulloa), Berlin's ally, thrill-seeker Cameron (Begoña Vargas), Roi (Julio Peña), locksmith and loyal accomplice; and Bruce (Joel Sánchez), a gadget and weapons expert. Together, they work to pull off the jewel heist against incredible odds, but that's what they do best, after all. - BV

Premieres Dec. 29 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

The Equalizer 3 (Netflix)

The third and final installment of Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer trilogy, The Equalizer stars Washington as Robert McCall, the ex-Marine who knows a thing or two about dealing with criminals. In The Equalizer 3, those criminals take the form of the Camorra, a criminal organization that controls many of the vices in Southern Italy. If you love a classic action movie, this final chapter of The Equalizer is a great way to celebrate the new year. - MM

Starts streaming Jan. 1 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix