This epic $119 Apple Watch 3 Black Friday deal is in stock at Target

One of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far featured the Apple Watch Series 3, which fell to its lowest price ever. Naturally, people snapped up Apple's least expensive smartwatch at its new low price — so much so that in many online locations, it's out of stock.

However, if you want one of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals ever, Target may be offer you some Black Friday salvation. The retailer is still selling the 38mm Apple Watch 3 for $119, though supplies depend on where you are.

Apple Watch 3: was $199 now $119 @ Target

Lots of retailers have taken $80 off the Apple Watch 3 in recent days, but only Target still seems to have models in stock. You will need to check availability at your local store, though, as this is an in-store only deal.View Deal

From my Northern California base, Target shows the Apple Watch 3 with GPS connectivity in stock, though I would have to drive to the store to go purchase it in person. At most locations, Target says the watch isn't available for delivery or for drive-up pick-up.

Still, if you're on the hunt for a cheap Apple Watch and Target's website says the Apple Watch 3 is in stock, that $119 price may be too good to pass up. While the Apple Watch 3 doesn't have the latest features introduced with the Apple Watch 6, it's still a very capable Apple smartwatch that lets you take advantage of fitness and health tracking features. The newly released watchOS 7 adds more capabilities such as sleep tracking and a revamped fitness app.

Walmart had introduced the Apple Watch 3 price cut at $119, but the watch is listed as out-of-stock at that retailer. It may be worth checking if supplies return, though, as it can save you a road trip to your local Target.

We're keeping an eye out for Apple Watch Black Friday deals all this weekend, and leading into next week when we expect additional smartwatch savings to appear as part of Cyber Monday deals.