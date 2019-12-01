This amazing $349 Gears 5 Xbox One X bundle includes 3 months of Xbox Live Gold

This early Cyber Monday deal gets you this amazing $349 Gears 5 Xbox One X bundle with 3 months of Xbox Live Gold. If you're on the hunt for Xbox One X Cyber Monday deals, this is the bundle to get.

Best Buy currently has the Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition bundle on sale for $349.99. When not on sale, this Xbox One X bundle would set you back $499.99, so that's $150 in savings. Even better, Best Buy is tossing in 3 free months of Xbox Live Gold (a $24.99 value). This is the lowest price we've seen for this Xbox One bundle and also one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen yet.

Xbox One X Gears 5 LE Bundle: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy

This Xbox One X bundle includes: an Xbox One X 1TB Limited Edition console, Xbox wireless controller Kait Diaz Limited Edition, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, 2, 3, 4, Gears 5 Ultimate Edition digital downloads, a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass, one-month of Xbox Live Gold, and a bonus 3-months of Xbox One Live Gold. View Deal

By comparison, this Xbox One X bundle $25 cheaper than Walmart's current price, and that's without the Xbox Live Gold bonus.

You'll be hard pressed to find a better Xbox One X console bundle elsewhere.

Gears 5, which is exclusive to Xbox One and PC, is a big, beautiful, and bold third-person shooter game with a wealth of interesting multiplayer options. The Xbox One X delivers immersive gaming in 4K and UHD 4K Blu-ray support, and is the most powerful console you can currently buy.

If you're looking for an Xbox One X bundle, you can't go wrong with a Limited Edition console. Not only is it a collector's item perfect for Gears diehards, it will also likely appreciate in value over time.