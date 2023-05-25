PlayStation wireless earbuds are coming — with PS5 and PC support

Last night’s PlayStation showcase wasn’t just about game trailers. Sony also had some hardware announcements for us, including the Project Q — a handheld device that streams content from your PS5 console. But that wasn’t all, with Sony also announcing a set of PlayStation-branded wireless earbuds due to arrive later this year.

Sony already makes some of the best wireless earbuds , the best headphones and one of the best PS5 headsets in the form of the Pulse 3D wireless headset. Needless to say, the idea that the company is now producing some wireless earbuds with PS5 styling and branding is rather exciting.

Sony didn’t say much about the earbuds, other than the fact they will offer “next generation audio immersion” for both PS5 and PC gaming. That suggests that, like the Pulse 3D headset, these earbuds will also be offering 3D sound — as they should.

Sony also revealed the buds will feature new wireless technology that offers lossless audio with low latency. The buds will also have Bluetooth support, and will be able to simultaneously connect to smartphones.

But why not use a pair of Sony earbuds, like the Sony WF-1000XM4 ? Well the PS5 doesn’t actually support Bluetooth audio, and native wireless audio support is only limited to a handful of headsets . In other words you can’t connect a pair of Bluetooth-only earbuds without plugging some sort of adapter into the console.

So these buds have naturally been designed specifically for use with the PS5, but will still offer connectivity with other products should you want them. And the PS5-inspired design is rather swanky. They might also be a great addition to the PSVR 2, letting you ditch the wires from the built-in earbuds.

We’re going to have to be patient and wait a little longer for more details, but needless to say I’m looking forward to seeing what these buds are capable of. I just hope Sony sees sense and releases them in black as well.