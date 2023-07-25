The Boys spin-off Gen V arrives September 29 — and here’s your first wild trailer

We still don’t know when The Boys season 4 is going to arrive on Prime Video, that doesn’t mean we’ll be completely devoid of supe content for the foreseeable future. The Boys’ first live action spin-off, Gen V, is coming this September — and Amazon just dropped the very first trailer.

Gen V is the college spin-off for The Boys set at Godolkin University — a college designed to train young superheroes in how to use their powers properly. Needless to say, if you thought normal colleges were already a hotbed of wild shenanigans and debauchery, it goes without saying that Gen V will be turning that up to the extreme.

The show’s main star is Marie (Jaz Sinclair), a blood bender who is hell bent on becoming the first Black woman to join The 7 — the elite superhero team seen in The Boys. She’s not the only one, and that means superhero college is supremely competitive. Which is not a good thing when your classmates have the power to slice you open with laser vision.

Apparently the show will involve some kind of superpowered Battle Royale, and the trailer suggests that Godolkin University hides some very dark secrets. But the extent of those secrets isn’t very clear — and likely won’t be until we get to sit down and watch the show.

One scene hints that Marie may have accidentally repeated The Termite’s big mistake from season 3. Considering the main character’s power literally involves controlling blood, it’s pretty clear that Gen V will be just as gory as its predecessor.

Don’t expect the language to be toned down either, given the amount of censored expletives that pop up during the trailer.

Gen V also stars Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Sean Patrick Phillips, Patrick Schwarzenegar, Jason Ritter and Clancy Brown. Various actors from The Boys will also reprise their roles as guest stars, including Jessie T Usher, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit.

Gen V will debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 29, with the release of the first 3 episodes. The following five (for a total of 8) will be released each week over October and November.