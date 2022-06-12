The Boys season 3 episode 5 release date and time — how to watch online

We're less than a week away from The Boys season 3 episode 5 release date, as the weekly question of "how Homelander will bring dread to our Fridays?" And we're fine with that drama, especially when one of the very best Prime Video shows keeps finding ways to shock us each and every week. Of course, beware spoilers for episode 4!

The Boys season 3 episode 5 start time, schedule The Boys season 3 episode 5 debuts on Friday (June 17) on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET.

But, of course, the big question after last week's episode is "what the heck is Soldier Boy going to do?" Yes, just like Captain America, the Supe from the past has been released from his confines and basically "unfrozen" into modern reality. He's likely out for revenge for whomever put him there.

Elsewhere, Homelander reminded us that he is the villain we've known he is by killing off Supersonic. If that doesn't confirm that he's willing to do the same to Hughie, in order to keep Starlight in line, we're not sure what else could.

In the first four episodes of The Boys season 3 (the one show you should have binge-watched on Amazon Prime Video), we've remembered why A-Train isn't trustworthy, seen how much of a tool The Deep has become and felt really bad for Kimiko as she was sent undercover to a very bad man's house.

After having watched the whole of The Boys season 3, we're more than confident with our decision to make it the new show to watch in June. Also, check out our spoiler-free The Boys season 3 review to see what I thought about the show's return.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Boys season 3 episode 5 online. Also, check our story on The Boys season 3 episode 4 where Antony Starr says he's parodying Trump (without saying "Trump.")

And check out the announcement video that revealed The Boys season 4 is official!

How to watch The Boys season 3 episode 5 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Boys season 3 episode 5 Friday (June 17) on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT.

This is the first of the final four episodes of the season, which arrive each Friday.

How to watch The Boys season 3 episode 5 anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss The Boys. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaimng services and tune in.

The Boys season 3 episode schedule

The Boys season 3 episode 1, "Payback" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 2, "The Only Man In The Sky" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 3, "Barbary Coast" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 4, "Glorious Five Year Plan" — June 10

The Boys season 3 episode 5, "The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies" — June 17

The Boys season 3 episode 6, "Herogasm," — June 24

The Boys season 3 episode 7, "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed" — July 1

The Boys season 3 episode 8, "The Instant White-Hot Wild" — July 8