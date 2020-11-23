The best streaming stick just dropped to $24 in Black Friday deal

Black Friday is an excellent time to upgrade your streaming set up, thanks to a lot of bargain prices on tech from the likes of Amazon and Roku.

Right now, the Roku Premiere 4K on sale for $24 at Amazon, which is its lowest price yet. That's nearly $16 off the normal price of $39.99, representing 40% savings. For that low cost, you get a powerful, reliable streaming player that plays gorgeous 4K video.

Roku Premiere 4K: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The 4K streaming market is filled with expensive boxes, but with the Roku Premiere 4K, you get UHD at a very affordable price. And it comes with Roku's excellent interface, a remote, and access to thousands of streaming channels.View Deal

The Roku Premiere 4K is among the best streaming devices on the market. Its main competition is the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is also $39.99 (MSRP) and offers 4K streaming.

While the Roku Premiere 4K doesn't come with a voice-activated remote like the Fire TV Stick, it does feature the slick, easy-to-use and customizable Roku OS. Setting up any Roku takes just a few minutes and you can access thousands of streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, Peloton, Spotify and more. Plus, you get The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free movies and TV shows.

Check out the best Black Friday TV deals so you can pair the Roku Premiere 4K with a phenomenal screen. And keep it locked to Tom's Guide for more deals, including our picks of Walmart Black Friday deals.