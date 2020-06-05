The best cheap iPad deal of the year is back — and it's at Amazon right now

When it comes to iPad deals, it's hard to beat the 10.2-inch iPad. Apple's entry-level tablet offers the right mix of performance and value. For a limited time, our favorite all-purpose iPads are on sale.

Currently, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) on sale for $249.99. That's $79 off and the best iPad deal we've seen all year. If you need more storage, Amazon also has the 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) on sale for $329. That's $100 off and a better iPad deal in the long run, since it more than doubles your storage capacity.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad is now $79 off. The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

If you need more storage, Amazon is also selling the 128GB model for $329. It's the best Apple tablet if you need a larger capacity iPad.

Other than its low price, there are a lot of things to like about the 10.2-inch iPad. It offers a bright and colorful display, as well as support for the Apple Pencil and Apple's keyboard cover.

However, its biggest selling point is its epic battery life, which lasts nearly 12 hours on a single charge. Whether you're using it for streaming or to keep kids entertained, it should last up to a full day.

The iPad's A10 Fusion chip won't break any records, but it provides plenty of muscle for most applications, including games like Mortal Kombat and Mario Kart.

These are two of the best iPad sales we've seen since the holiday season and likely to be the best prices till Amazon Prime Day late this summer.