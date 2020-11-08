The best Black Friday AirPods Pro deal we've ever seen is now available

The AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds around. They're also among the most heavily discounted and now that Black Friday deals are in full swing, we've spotted one of the best deals ever.

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods Pro on sale for $194 from Amazon. That's $6 cheaper than they were on Prime Day and one of the best AirPods Black Friday deals we've ever seen.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $194 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're sweat/water resistant (IPX4) and they feature built-in noise cancellation. There's also a great Transparency Mode. Amazon has them on sale for $194, which is their lowest price ever.View Deal

There’s a reason why we named the AirPods Pro as one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Not only do they offer a more comfortable fit than the standard AirPods, they also come with solid noise cancelling performance, sweat and water resistance, intuitive controls, and — most importantly —) great sound.

iPhone users also get an extra advantage in that the built-in H1 chip will instantly connect to your iPhone — so you don’t have to go through an annoying pairing process.

While their battery life could always be better (you get about 5 hours with noise cancelling off and 4.5 hours with ANC on), the charging case offers up to 24 hours of total listening time. And it's wireless, so you can just pop the AirPods Pro case onto a wireless charger to keep them charged.

Be sure to bookmark our best Apple Black Friday deals coverage for more deals on Apple gear. Plus, follow our cheap AirPods guide for more discounts.