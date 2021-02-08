Super Bowl commercials 2021: The best and worst Super Bowl ads (live updates)

It's time to watch the best Super Bowl commercials ... oh and the Super Bowl live stream has also begun. The best new ads include hits from Disney Plus, Cadillac and even M&Ms. And we're going to be adding to this story throughout the evening.

And while some advertisers are sitting out this year, we're not lacking for options when it comes to the best Super Bowl commercials. The early winner out of the gate stars Michael B. Jordan as a hunky version of Amazon's Alexa, while Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are on his tail thanks to a retooled version of Shaggy's hit song.

Meet Drake from State Farm

Drake's been called a chameleon for years, and this time it's not about him adopting a patois from a different culture. For the Super Bowl, Drake decided to put on the State Farm red shirt. It's a winner for absurdity if nothing else.

McConaughey doesn't look alright alright alright

These days, we all feel a little deflated every now and again. Such is the case with a flattened version of Matthew McConaughey. Fortunately, snacks are here to save him. Specifically, Doritos 3D. This one feels like it was conceived by someone with a serious case of the munchies.

Will Ferrell and GM say "No way, Norway!"

Funny man Will Ferrell recruits and all-star group of actors because ... electric vehicle sales? Yes, this GM ad sees Ferrell recruit Keenan Thompson and Awkwafina to try and stop Norway from being the dominant buyer of EVs. Through sheer brute force of his comedic presence, Ferrell makes this work. Somehow.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier looks fun

Bucky and Sam are back and they've got a lot of history to handle. This preview gives us a lot of the two Avengers bickering, and a few familiar faces. We're curious as to whether or not Baron Zemo is the big bad of this series. Does it look as WandaVision? That we can't say yet.

Timothée Chalamet is Edward Scissorhands’ Son

Did you know Edward Scissorhands has a son named Edgar? Neither did we. But This Cadillac ad stars Timothée Chalamet in a role that we're happy is just for a commercial, and not a full movie. In this spot, we seethe young blade-handed lad wishing he could drive, and then learning about Cadillac Super Cruise mode that lets him take his hands off the wheel. Winona Ryder reprises her role as Kim, his mother. Depp is nowhere to be seen.

M&Ms are a perfect way to say "I'm sorry"

M&M's should use less of its CGI mascots more often. This ad focuses around humans handing over bags of M&Ms along with apologies. The crimes admitted to in the commercial include mansplaining and intentionally bumping someone else's seat on a plane. The high point involves the name Karen, and after that Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy nails the finish with the least adequate apology ever.

Jeep and Bruce Springsteen want unity

To say the country is a bit divided is an understatement on the same level of calling the Super Bowl merely a "big game." So, Jeep got Bruce Springsteen to play the nation's conscience, in an ad that asks us all to be more united. Dubbed "The Middle," this spot asks that we try and find common ground.

Robinhood tries to do some damage control

After getting pummeled recently in the GameStop stock brouhaha, Robinhood is trying to repair its image as the the stock trading app for regular, every day people. "We are all investors," its Super Bowl commercial says. Well, as long as you're not buying up stonks as part of a Reddit campaign.

Michael B. Jordan is Alexa's Body

Imagines a world where the smouldering Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Black Panther) is the latest Alexa-powered smart speaker. It all takes place when a designer is admiring the sleek new design of the Amazon Echo (4th gen), and before she can finish the sentence "I literally couldn’t imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be... inside," inspiration strikes. Specifically, she sees a bus drive by with a sign for Jordan's new Prime Video series Without Remorse. And that's when her imagination runs wild with a new Alexa speaker that looks fit challenge for the throne of Wakanda.

Cheetos feat. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Shaggy

Yes, we're having throwback Thursday on Super Bowl Sunday. What starts out as a cute celebrity couple dispute over leaving neon orange crumbs everywhere turns into a micro music video. Yes, they got Shaggy to perform a rewritten version of his song "It Wasn't Me" from back in 2000, and this time he's speedily waxing poetic about Cheeto dust.

Uber Eats: Wayne's World reunion

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are still broadcasting from Wayne's basement after all these years. They're ordering Uber Eats for the "big game," which for legal reasons, they cannot name.

Michelob Ultra hired a bunch of celebrity lookalikes

Celebrity lookalikes are funny on their own, and I think Michelob is out here using them to prove a point. That its own hard seltzer isn't to be seen as one of the many knockoffs of the ultra popular White Claw. Stay to the end for a funny reveal about who (hasn't) been delivering the voice over all along.

Paramount Plus has Patrick Stewart and Colbert at the summit

At the top of an ad for the rebranding of CBS All Access, Dora The Explorer and her friends found ... more ViacomCBS representatives! This spot should not work as well as it does, but Patrick Stewart and Stephen Colbert have charm for days. A bit of self-awareness of the absurdity of it all helps too.

Squarespace: 5 to 9 by Dolly Parton

Because it seems like you need to work two jobs to get everything you need, Squarespace contracted the legendary Dolly Parton to take a break from funding Covid-19 vaccine studies and put a new spin on her classic "9 to 5." This time, we've got a little tribute to the entrepreneurial energy, where people are creating a neat-looking website for their side-hustle. We're not sure the "5 to 9" rewording was necessary, but maybe that was cheaper for Squarespace than licensing the original song.

Tide says "wash the Jason Alexander hoodie"

A photo can say a thousand words, but a dirty sweatshirt bearing the Seinfeld star's face mostly gives you one long extended scream. As the Joey Scarbury song "Believe It or Not" plays in the background, we meet a teen who refused to clean his hoodie. And that garment is showing how upset it is, as it jumps from one exasperated photo of Jason Alexander to another.

Budweiser's Super Bowl commercial that isn't

Anheuser-Busch is notably not spending the money for Super Bowl ad time this year. Instead, the company made this ad about how the country is trying to work together to stop Covid-19. Instead of playing this ad during the big game, Anheuser-Busch is taking money from its ad budget and putting it towards "COVID-19 vaccines awareness and education."

Sam Adams lets loose Budweiser's Clydesdales

Since Budweiser didn't employ the iconic Clydesdales this year for a Super Bowl, Sam Adams cheekily frees them to rampage around Boston.

Pringles asks "where is everyone?"

These days, we're all wondering where everyone's going to come back. The astronauts at the start of this Pringles commercial have a different question: "where is everyone?" And in this ad, it's revealed the world is too busy stacking their snacks. That's right, the quest to find more combinations of Pringles is enough to keep NASA (or its non-union equivalent) from paying attention to the latest crew returning home.

Scotts & Miracle-Gro make us cringe with Travolta

In a moment of intentional cringe, we've got John Travolta dad-dancing it up in this blink-and-you-miss-them ad packed full of celebrities. From Martha Stewart to Leslie David Baker (Stanley from The Office), Scotts & Miracle-Gro have teamed up to get a bunch of stars to get your attention for their contest. In the ad, the younger Travolta (Ella) tries to show her dad how to do a TikTok dance, and Baker is not exactly thrilled.

Michelob Ultra ponders a 'happy' Super Bowl

The beer brand hits you in the feels with this compilation of big-name athletes including Serena Williams, Peyton Manning and Anthony Davis. They're playing darts, drinking with friends and generally enjoying life. "Are you happy because you win, or do you win because you’re happy?" the ad asks.

Hellman's Mayo Magic transforms Amy Schumer

In this teaser, Amy Schumer steps into her fridge full of Hellman's mayonnaise bottles and somehow ... becomes a bird? We're curious to see how the full Super Bowl commercial turns out.

Bud Light Legends are the Avengers of beer

Bud Light's Super Bowl commercial teams up regular people (and Post Malone) to save the day when a beer shipment goes awry. Beer drinkers, assemble!

Bud Light 2: When life gives you lemons ...

Bud Light's second Super Bowl commercial touts its new flavored alcoholic seltzers by dunking on how terrible things were in 2020. But in this case, things were even worse because it was raining lemons everywhere, from socially-distant weddings to spectator-less baseball games.

GM: Will Ferrell vows to crush Norway

GM continues its push into electric cars with this spot starring Will Ferrell, who gets all HULK SMASH when he learns that Norway produces more EVs than America. He even recruits Kenan Thompson to teach Norway a lesson.

Chipotle

Chipotle veers away from pandemic commentary and jokes, choosing to focus on the environment. Its ad highlights the fast food chain's responsible sourcing of ingredients, at a time when customers are concerned about climate change.

Frito-Lays 'Twas the Night Before the Super Bowl'

Marshawn Lynch reads this tale (next to bowls of Lays, Tostitos and Doritos chips), which recreates the "Immaculate Reception" and features the Manning brothers in matching pajamas.

Toyota spotlights Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long

For its Super Bowl ad, Toyota has a tearjerker that focuses on Jessica Long, an elite Paralympic swimmer. The spot is meant to tie in to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, which were delayed to this year and still may not happen.