Spurs vs. Chelsea live stream: Watch this London derby online

Spurs vs. Chelsea start time and channels Spurs vs. Chelsea kicks off at 3 p.m. EST/noon PT on Thursday (Feb. 4). Peacock Premium carries the match in the U.S., while UK fans can watch on BT Sport.

The Spurs vs. Chelsea live stream sees Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in their heated rivalry, with more at stake when the two sides usually square off. The teams are level on points in the Premier League table, and a win over their London rival would catapult either Spurs or Chelsea back into contention for a top four finish.

Both teams enter this latest Spurs vs. Chelsea match in a precarious place. Spurs were shut out over the weekend by Brighton, a team near the bottom of the table. Chelsea had a terrible run that resulted in manager Frank Lampard getting sacked; the Blues fortunes have improved slightly since Thomas Tuchel took charge of the team, but there's still work to be done.

Add it up, and it's a lot more pressure than your usual London derby. Here's how to catch all the action from a Spurs vs. Chelsea live stream, including options for using a VPN if the match isn't available in your area.

How to use a VPN to watch Spurs vs. Chelsea

If there's no Spurs vs. Chelsea live stream where you are, a virtual private network (or VPN) can come to your rescue. With a VPN, you can disguise your location, and either access the streaming services that would regularly be available to you back home or see live streams that might otherwise be geolocked.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

Spurs vs. Chelsea live streams in the U.S.

The Spurs vs. Chelsea match will be broadcast by Peacock Premium in the U.S. That's the NBC-Comcast streaming service that charges a separate $4.99/month fee. That means cord cutters can subscribe to Peacock Premium without a cable subscription. Even if you get your cable service from Comcast, though, Peacock Premium can be a separate fee, depending on your current subscription.

Peacock Premium: The paid tier of the Peacock streaming service costs $4.99 a month and features additional shows and movies besides Premier League live streams.

Spurs vs. Chelsea live streams in the UK

BT Sport carries the Spurs vs. Chelsea match this Thursday, with the match kicking off at 8 p.m. GMT. Coverage gets underway an hour before kick-off at 7 p.m.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Spurs vs. Chelsea on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Spurs vs. Chelsea live streams in Canada

Turn to DAZN to live stream Spurs vs. Chelsea in Canada as you wold for any Premier League match. (DAZN has the rights to the Premier League locked up.) You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Spurs vs. Chelsea live streams in other countries

Here's where you can find the Spurs vs. Chelsea match in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil, GUIGO

ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil, GUIGO Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV

mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV Ireland: BT Sport Extra, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

BT Sport Extra, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: RUSH

To see where Spurs vs. Chelsea is live streaming in other regions, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.