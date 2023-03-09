Samsung's 2023 Neo QLED TVs are out this week — here's AU pricing for every model

Every year around this time, TV manufacturers start gearing up to release their upcoming TV lineups in Australia, and 2023 is no exception. Leading the charge once again is Samsung, which has announced Aussie pricing and availability details for its 2023 Neo QLED range, and the theme this year is, surprisingly, smart home connectivity.

Thanks to the integration of a new Smart Hub feature, each TV in the 2023 Neo QLED range will act as a "central hub for monitoring and controlling the multitude of digital devices in the home," according to Samsung Australia's vice president of consumer electronics Jeremy Senior.

The flagship: Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV

While true 8K content is still as rare as a Bigfoot sighting, Samsung's updated Neo QLED TV range continues to employ Neo Quantum Processor tech in this year's flagship model, the QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV, for AI-driven depth, clarity and upscaling.

Additionally, you can except even higher peak brightness levels from the QN900C compared to last year's models — we went hands-on with Samsung's QN900C 8K TV recently and measured a staggering peak brightness of 2433.6 nits, which is well ahead of any other TV we've tested (and all without the possibility of burn-in).

Dolby Atmos support also returns, now complimented by Q-Symphony 3.0, an updated feature which allows the TV's speakers to sync up with Samsung's new soundbar range for an even fuller audio experience.

Gamers will also appreciate the return of Samsung's Real Game Enhancer, along with a range of built-in game-centric features, including 144Hz refresh rate at resolutions up to 4K, a new Ultrawide Game View, Freesync Premium Pro support, and it even comes with Samsung's Xbox Game Pass app pre-installed.

The rest: Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs

In addition to Samsung's flagship QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV, the South Korean manufacturer also announced a range of 4K Neo QLED models in the QN90C and QN85C.

Although Samsung's new 4K tellies lack some of the 8K flagship's topline features, they do boast improved brightness thanks to Neo Quantum HDR+, as well as scene-by-scene upscaling to 4K by way of Samsung's neural networks.

Pricing and availability

Available from Australia's major retailers from this week, pricing for Samsung's 2023 Neo QLED TVs start at AU$3,149 for the 55-inch QN85 Neo QLED 4K TV, and tops out at AU$12,699 an 85-inch version of the QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV. Full recommended retail pricing (RRP) for every model can be found below.

Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV

85-inches RRP: AU$12,699

75-inches RRP: AU$9,879

65-inches RRP: AU$7,549

Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

85-inches RRP: AU$7,899

75-inches RRP: AU$6,159

65-inches RRP: AU$4,649

55-inches RRP: AU$3,489

50-inches RRP: AU$2,899

43-inches RRP: AU$2,319

Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV

85-inches RRP: AU$6,999

75-inches RRP: AU$5,199

65-inches RRP: AU$4,079

55-inches RRP: AU$3,149

What about Samsung's 2023 QD-OLED range?

While Samsung's local arm isn't ready to announce pricing and availability for this year's QD-OLED range, we do know it's coming — we've gone hands on with the upcoming 77-inch Samsung S95C OLED TV, and we're expecting Samsung Australia to make an announcement about local availability in the very near future. Stay tuned!