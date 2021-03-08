Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks imminent — here's why

If you had any fear that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 wouldn't be happening, then allow us to put your mind at ease.

A recently discovered trademark application (via LetsGoDigital) shows Samsung applying to protect the "Galaxy Z" name in Australia, which was also recorded by the EU's Intellectual Property Office. What's more, the type of trademark means Samsung could end up applying the name to more than just its foldable phone lineup.

The Galaxy Z title was first used last year for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, then for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Now that Samsung is making more than one foldable phone, it makes sense to unite the two devices under a single name.

The patent applies to "category 9" products which includes but doesn't specify, smartphones. This could mean we see future foldable products beyond phones, such as laptops and tablets, which will use the Galaxy Z name.

This year's Samsung foldables, with their newly trademarked names, are expected to arrive in the fall. They will likely be led by the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and potentially another cheaper model called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite.

One of the big rumored features for these phones is S Pen compatibility. This has Galaxy Note fans worried if that the 'phablet' phones have a limited life span now Samsung has a new breed of flagship phone to work with styluses. We should still be getting a Samsung Galaxy Note 21 this year, but next year and beyond is less certain.

Samsung already has our list of the best foldable phones sewn up, mostly thanks to a lack of meaningful competition. This won't last forever though, particularly with rumors of a Google Pixel Fold and iPhone Flip both posing a future threat.

So we're interested to see exactly how Samsung plans to upgrade both of its foldable models later this year. So stay tuned to Tom's Guide for more.