Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 design and price just leaked — and it looks like there’s a Pro model

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is thought to be just days from launch, but some last-minute leaks and announcements have helped fill in more details about the watch's design, pricing and features, including faster charging.

Leaker SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) on Twitter published images of what they claim is the Galaxy Watch 5's new wireless charging cradle, as well as one image seemingly showing the watch placed on the charger.

Other than sharing the images, SnoopyTech also claims that this fast charger offers 10W of power, up from the Galaxy Watch 4's 5W charger, which lines up with previous leaks. The new charger is apparently capable of powering the watch to 45% full in half an hour and will use a USB-C connector, which will make it easier to juice up from modern power packs and other Android devices.

(Image credit: SnoopyTech)

Faster charging speeds would be good news, if true, since Samsung was already behind its main Apple-made rival on this front. The fast charger for the Apple Watch 7 is capable of filling the wearable to 80% in 45 minutes, something the Galaxy Watch 4 can't match.

(Image credit: SnoopyTech)

That speed gap stems in part from the Galaxy Watch 4's larger battery, though, which allows it to run for up to 40 hours on a single charge — unlike the day-long Apple Watch. The Galaxy Watch 5 is rumored to be increasing this battery size still further (up to a 572mAh battery on the new Pro model), which should give Samsung's watch even more of an edge for endurance.

In a subsequent tweet (opens in new tab), SnoopyTech gives the Canadian pricing for the three different models. You can see how those convert into USD below, but comparing the rumored 40 and 44mm versions to the existing 40/44mm Galaxy Watch 4's prices in Canada, there's a CA$20 price increase for both.

Watch5 Series CANADIAN Prices:Watch5 40mm 349 CAD Watch5 44mm 389 CADWatch5 Pro (45mm) 559 CADIn USD would that be CALCULATED:271 USD for the Base model300 USD for the 44mm435 USD for the Pro. pic.twitter.com/vlmjnzkDPfAugust 1, 2022 See more

This tweet also mentions the alleged new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model. This will reportedly replace the existing Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in the pricing structure, but will focus more on toughness thanks to its rumored premium sapphire glass and titanium materials.

New renders

There are more Galaxy Watch 5 leaks to check out beyond the charger. For example, these allegedly official renders of the full range of new smartwatches provided by Evan Blass (opens in new tab) and 91Mobiles (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Evan Blass/91 Mobiles)

The image seems to show three different colors of regular Galaxy Watch 5, plus two Galaxy Watch 5 Pros using a different body design and strap type.

Samsung teases features

The last leak we'll take a look at comes from Samsung itself, and surfaced in a recent blog post written by TaeJong Jay Yang (opens in new tab), Samsung's EVP and head of health R&D for mobile.

The post mentions that Samsung will be bringing out new fitness products at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, then spends time reiterating Samsung's values and commitments when it comes to fitness — and talking up the power of the BioActive Sensor that debuted in the Galaxy Watch 4.

However, towards the end it says:

"Samsung is excited to continue expanding our Galaxy Watch lineup to better cater to the many unique needs of our users — especially those with a passion for the outdoors."

The mention of the outdoors seems to be hinting at the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which, as we said before, is intended to be a more rugged product than the average smartwatch.

There's not long left to wait until Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, which is where the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are expected to make their debut. They'll likely be sharing the stage with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldables, plus the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds, so make sure you read up on our rumor hubs before the event starts so you know what to expect.