Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 mega leak just tipped all the specs and prices

If you wanted to know any Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 facts before the rumored launch in a week's time, the latest rumor should be able to tell you anything you want to know

Roland Quandt of WinFuture shared European pricing for all three rumored models, plus full official-looking spec sheets (in French) for each one, via a tweet. It's one of the most comprehensive leaks for Samsung's new tablet that we've seen, and paints a very clear picture of what to expect and what to get excited for if Samsung does announce the Tab S8 series February 9 at Samsung Unpacked.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 rumored prices

Part of the leak were the prices of all available versions of the three tablets in euros. We've put these in a table for you below for easier reading.

Rumored Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 prices RAM/storage capacity/connectivity Galaxy Tab S8 price (€) Galaxy Tab S8 Plus price (€) Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price (€) 8GB/128GB/Wi-Fi 749 949 1,149 8GB/128GB/5G 899 1,099 1,299 8GB/256GB/Wi-Fi 799 999 N/a 8GB/256GB/5G 949 1,149 N/a 16GB/512GB/Wi-Fi N/a N/a 1,449 16GB/512GB/5G N/a N/a 1,599

So first off, how do these prices fit in with Samsung's currently available Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus? The former starts at €699 in Germany, meaning the price tipped by Quandt would be an €50 increase, but that's only a small one given the total price. The Plus reportedly begins at €899, which makes for an identical price increase. That would presumably translate to a small increase for the GBP and USD prices too.

There's nothing to compare the 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra's prices against as it's a brand new model. However a sticker price €200 higher than the Tab S8 Plus makes sense, since it is itself €200 more than the normal Tab S8. The base Tab S8 Ultra is also notably about €50 cheaper than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the only tablet around right now that's remotely comparable given the Ultra's absurd rumored specs.

Next, how do these compare with other rumored prices? A rumor from early January suggested no change in the Euro pricing for the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus, while a more recent one claimed the base price of the Tab S7 would actually decrease a bit. So while the rough consensus is that there will be little to no change in pricing, the direction of any change is uncertain.

That's only the first part of the leak though. Next it's time to check out what these specs sheets reveal for each of the three Tab S8s.

Galaxy Tab S8 rumored specs

The lengthy list of Galaxy Tab S8 specs, once you translate the French text, supports much that's already been rumored. The standard Tab S8 will apparently be an 11-inch tablet with a 120Hz TFT (a type of LCD) display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and 8GB RAM. For power, there's an 8,000 mAh battery and 45W charging support, although the box contents reveals there's no included charger.

The cameras will be a 13MP main and 6MP ultrawide sensor pair on the back, and a 12MP front sensor. As with previous Galaxy Tab S models, there's an included battery-powered S Pen that can be stored and charged magnetically via the tablet. There's also support for a second-screen mode, presumably for Windows PCs, and for wireless keyboard sharing.

The sheet gives the name of two available colors too: anthracite (which looks to be a dark gray) and silver. The top of the document does claim that this is for the 128GB Wi-Fi version though, so it's possible that the higher memory storage capacity and 5G-ready variants that Quandt mentioned in his tweet will differ slightly, if only in minor ways like the tablet's weight.

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus rumored specs

The Tab S8 Plus takes the basic format of the Tab S8, but makes a few things bigger and better. It uses a larger 12.4-inch display with brighter and more color-accurate AMOLED technology, plus a 10,090 mAh battery. The included S Pen's latency is also decreased from the Tab S8's 6.8ms to 2.8ms, which should make for more responsive writing. Otherwise, the specs and features are identical to the Tab S8.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra rumored specs

Here's where things get nutty. As previously rumored, the specs sheet for the Tab S8 Ultra gives us a 14.6 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and an 11,200 mAh battery. It's also upped the front camera count to two, offering a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

The available memory differs from the other two Tab S8s also. This sheet outlines a 256GB storage capacity with 12GB RAM, which curiously isn't mentioned among the models named by Quandt in the text of his tweet. There will also be 8GB and 16GB RAM available, as well as 512GB storage. Meanwhile for colors, only the darker anthracite option seems to be available on the Ultra.

All three of these tablets are presumed to be arriving at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 9. The other main product we expect to see there is the Galaxy S22 phone, although we think that because the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a whole new breed of tablet, it'll be the star of the show.