Samsung Galaxy S24 performance looks like a huge leap from the Galaxy S23

More benchmark tests seem to have been run on the Samsung Galaxy S24, with leaker Ice Universe sharing alleged results for a Galaxy S24 running a Exynos 2400 chipset, one of two chips tipped to appear in the new Samsung flagships.

The scores of 2,067 single-core and 6,520 multi-score are rather impressive, soundly defeating the results of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy-powered Galaxy S23 Plus. The iPhone 15 Pro and its A17 Pro are still ahead though, Apple seemingly poised to continue its lead in smartphone performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Chip Geekbench result (single-core/multi-core) Samsung Galaxy S24 (alleged) Exynos 2400 2,067 / 6,520 Galaxy S23 Plus Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy 1,524 / 4,642 iPhone 15 Pro A17 Pro 2,890 / 7,194 Samsung Galaxy S24 (alleged) Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 2,233 / 6,661

Compared to the previous leak we saw for the Exynos 2400 chip, the scores have improved for both main results, but particularly for the single core result. However, an alleged Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Geekbench result still outperforms even the latest Exynos result, suggesting that the Snapdragon version of the upcoming Samsungs will still be the superior one.

Whose chips are these?

Exynos silicon had been rumored to make a return to Galaxy S phones after the Galaxy S23 series made the unprecedented move of using Snapdragon chips worldwide. While some sources expect Samsung to go back to its old system of different chips for different regions, Samsung is tipped to do something different once again.

Parts of the rumor mill have instead claimed that there will be an enhanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, no matter where in the world you buy it (and possibly the Plus version too), while the base model will use the Exynos 2400.

We'll only know the truth of this strange chipset situation next year, with the Galaxy S24 series' expected release window being February. But some rumors suggest Samsung may bring the launch forward to January instead.

Features to look out for on the new Galaxy S24 models include brighter displays, titanium side rails and a Galaxy S24 Ultra with lower zoom levels but higher resolution for its cameras.