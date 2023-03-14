Samsung Galaxy A54 rumored release date, price, specs and more

The Samsung Galaxy A54 could be Samsung's value-priced alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S23, and this mid-range phone is tipped to launch very soon.

As a successor to last year’s excellent Galaxy A53, word is Samsung is prepping a device that’s going to appeal to people who don’t want to have to spend several hundred dollars to enjoy a great phone. Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy A54 so far, including the possible release date, price and specs.

The Samsung Galaxy S53 arrived in mid-March last year, and we suspect the Galaxy A54 may follow a similar schedule. Not only are phone makers creatures of habit, we’ve also seen a pretty extensive leak from Austrian retailer Media Mrkt.

That’s the kind of thing that usually happens when a launch is imminent, suggesting we may not have long to wait before Samsung makes the A54 official. However, the retailer did not specify a release date, only that the phone “will be available again soon."

The listed price was €499, up from the A53’s €469 price tag. The A53 cost $449 in the U.S., so if a price increase is in the cards we could be looking at an increase of $20-plus dollars. Not ideal, but we’d hope that the Galaxy A54 would stay firmly under $500.

Samsung Galaxy A54 design and display

(Image credit: Media Markt)

According to a recent leak the Galaxy A54 could will pack a 6.4-inch, 2340 x 1080 display. That’s slightly less than last year’s 6.5-inch display, but the leaked specs claim the 120Hz refresh rate is sticking around.

The microSD card is also expected to remain, according to those specs, meaning the A-series isn’t quite ready to follow the Galaxy S-series and rely on internal storage alone.

It’s unclear whether the design will change, given what happened to the S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. Both phones ditched the separate camera bump in favor of protruding lenses akin to those found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra. It wouldn’t be surprising if the A54 followed a similar design path, but so far there’s no indication whether this may or may not be the case.

The listing claims IP67 dust and water resistance, which can only be a good thing, though we expect the A54 to be made of cheaper materials. In other words, you might get premium glass or metal finishes, like those you’d find on the Galaxy S lineup.

Samsung Galaxy A54 cameras

(Image credit: Samsung)

In a slight change from the A53, which had a four-lens rear camera, the Galaxy A54 may be coming with three lenses. Media Mrkt’s specs leak claims there will be a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide angle lens and a 5MP macro camera — plus a 32MP selfie cam.

The depth camera could be gone, though we’re not too upset about that since its performance was very mediocre. Here’s hoping the macro lens has had some significant improvements, because the A53’s was pretty much useless.

The drop to a 50MP main lens would be an interesting move, and we’ll have to wait and see whether this rumor rings true — and what effect it might have on picture quality. There’s more to good photos than megapixels, though, so it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Samsung Galaxy A54 performance

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy A Series has to make compromises somewhere, and the performance is all-but guaranteed to be lacking when compared to flagship devices. So no Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy here. Instead we’re likely to see another Samsung-made Exynos chipset — specifically the 1380.

The 1380 would no doubt be an upgrade over the A53’s Exynos 1280 chipset. But right now it’s unclear just how well it will perform in benchmarking tests. We’ve no doubt it will be competent enough to handle your everyday phone tasks, but anything beyond that is currently a mystery.

As for the other internals, Media Mrkt’s leaked specs point towards an entry-level model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Anyone hoping for a bit more may be able to get an 8GB/256GB model instead.

Samsung Galaxy A54 battery and charging

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy A53 came with a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging, and it sounds like the Galaxy A54 will carry on that tradition. That’s reasonably good news, since the A53 managed to last 9 hours and 49 minutes in our battery test with 120Hz enabled, and 10 hours 38 minutes at 60Hz.

The devices on our best phone battery life list hit 11.5 hours, so we wouldn't mind seeing a little bit more endurance from the Galaxy A54.

With similar specs, we expect that the A54 should get something similar at the very least. Though ideally we’d like it to last a little longer, potentially thanks to software optimizations in Android and Samsung’s OneUI 5.1.

If the specs leak is anything to go by, wireless charging may be absent for another year. Which is not particularly surprising given the price range of the A54.

Samsung Galaxy A54: Outlook

The Samsung Galaxy A54 looks like it should be a good option for those on a budget, but it remains to be seen if it will land on our best cheap phones list. We're also very curious if Samsung will launch a Galaxy S23 FE and how much that may cost. Stay tuned for all the official info and our Galaxy A54 review.

