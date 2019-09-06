Samsung Cancels All US Galaxy Fold Pre-Orders: Here's Why

Samsung is one step closer to launching the $1,980 Galaxy Fold. But that doesn't mean those who pre-ordered the first version will get early access to the new model.

In an e-mail to customers this week, Samsung informed those that had pre-ordered the first-generation Galaxy Fold in the U.S. that the company would be canceling their pre-orders. In connection with that decision, Samsung said that the fixes it made to the Galaxy Fold, along with a new unboxing mechanism, have allowed the company to "rethink the entire customer experience."

Pre-orders have been canceled because of that.

"While not an easy decision to make, we believe that this is the right thing to do," Samsung wrote to its customers, according to M. Brandon Lee, who pre-ordered the device and posted the notice on his Twitter feed.

In a quasi-consolation prize, Samsung said that it would give those who pre-ordered the device a $250 credit to any product in the Samsung store.

The move comes after Samsung announced that it will release its Galaxy Fold in South Korea on Friday (Sept. 6). The company plans to follow that up with a launch in European countries, including the UK and France, on Sept. 18. Samsung said that it will make the smartphone available to U.S. customers in the "coming weeks," though most reports suggest the device will hit store shelves on Sept. 27.

Whatever the case, when the device hits store shelves, no one will get an early look at it now that all the pre-orders have been canceled. It's unclear from the Samsung e-mail whether the company will offer a new round of pre-orders when the device launches later this month.

We just went hands-on with the improved Galaxy Fold and will bring you our impressions shortly.