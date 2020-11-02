Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live stream: Where to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan start time and channels The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Champions league match gets underway at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT, aka 9 p.m. CEST local time, tomorrow (Nov. 3). US viewers can watch on CBS All Access or the CBS Sports Network. BT Sport 1 has the coverage in the UK.

Tomorrow's Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live stream sees both teams looking for their first wins of the season, but one in more dire straights than the other. That's right, home club Real Madrid is at the bottom of the Group B table, with a loss and a draw to their name, and only 1 point.

While that (plus injury woes facing the home side) would normally see folks favoring Inter Milan, the visitors are likely lacking Romelu Lukaku, which will be a huge blow if he sits -- as is expected. So, Real Madrid is expected to get a win (1-1-1), which would move Inter Milan to (0-1-2), as they've had two draws so far this year.

Real Madrid is likely favored for its La Liga win over Huesca, which it won 4-1 this past weekend. Inter Milan enters this game after a Serie A draw — 2-2 against Parma.

Real Madrid enters the game also hindered by injuries. Lucas Vazquez is a maybe for this game, with a muscle injury, as is Alvaro Odriozola (calf), while Dani Carvajal (knee), Martin Odegaard (calf) and Nacho (thigh) are all out, without a doubt.

How can I use a VPN to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan?

If you're having trouble finding a Champions League live stream where you are, a virtual private network, or VPN, can come to the rescue. With a VPN, you can mask your location and get around any geolocks that prevent you from watching Real Madrid vs Inter Milan or accessing the streaming services you would normally be able to watch soccer on.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live streams in the US

Like all Champions League matches from here on out, Real Madrid vs Inter Milan streams on CBS All Access. The good news is you don't need a cable subscription to receive that service. It's a separate streaming service that starts at $5.99 a month. There's a free one-month trial with CBS All Access using trial code 'PLAY.'

CBS All Access: CBS's $5.99 a month streaming service not only includes Champions League coverage, but also live sports on CBS channels plus other prime-time programming. CBS All Access includes original programming, too, such as the Star Trek original series Picard and Discovery.View Deal

UniMás and TUDN are also airing the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live stream, which means you can grab the games with Fubo TV, one of the best streaming services.

Fubo.TV: Known as the live TV streaming service for fans of all sorts of sports around the world, Fubo.TV offers a ton of programming, including the beIN Sports networks, the NFL Network, FS1, NBCSN, ESPN and many more. Plans now start at $59 a month.View Deal

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live streams in the UK

BT Sport broadcasts Champions League matches in the UK, with BT Sport ESPN, BTSport.com and BT Sport App handling the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live stream. If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live streams in Canada

Canadian viewers can also watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan on DAZN, the home of Champions League play. You can sign up for DAZN and get a 1-month free trial.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live streams in other countries

Here's a selection of where you can watch the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Austria: DAZN, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go

DAZN, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go Brazil: Esporte Interativo Plus

Esporte Interativo Plus France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2

RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2 Germany: DAZN, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Blue Sport

DAZN, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Blue Sport Ireland: Virgin TV Go, BT Sport App, BT Sport ESPN, BTSport.com

Virgin TV Go, BT Sport App, BT Sport ESPN, BTSport.com Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Mitele Plus

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.