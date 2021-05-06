PS5 restock expected at Game next week — here's how to get your console

It was a long April for UK gamers on the hunt for PS5 restocks, with the month being almost completely devoid of console drops. However, next week is looking very promising as Game is the latest retailer to be tipped for a drop.

After information leaked about the next Argos drop earlier this week, the same source is now claiming that Game is gearing up for a restock between May 11 and May 13. The exact time of this drop is unknown, but judging by previous Game PS5 restocks it'll likely be early to mid-morning.

PS5: from £450 @ Game

Game is expected to have PS5 stock next week, offering eager gamers an opportunity to secure this in-demand system. Bundles are definitely your best bet here so avoid trying to buy the standalone console, and instead pick up a PS5 with some extras.

Information about this Game restock comes thanks to @PS5STOCKALERTUK, one of the UK's biggest PS5 stock tracking accounts. The account has a solid track record for calling restocks ahead of time, so we definitely think there could be truth to this rumour.

GAME expects shipments 📦 to arrive tomorrow! These will be processed over the weekend for a mid-week sale 🗓 around the 11th-13th May. No information on stock count.#PS5 #PS5UK #PS5RestockMay 5, 2021 See more

But rumour is the keyword here. While all the pieces fit and considering it's been well over a month since Game last restocked the PS5 a drop is certainly due, that's not a guarantee. There is still a chance that this drop doesn't materialise next week, cautious optimism is the best approach here.

Even if this tip-off does in fact prove to be correct, we don't yet have any information on the size of the next Game PS5 restock. We're hoping after the retailer sat out the whole of April, the next restock will be substantial. Either way, it'll still likely sell out in minutes and you'll need to be fast to secure a console.

We'll keep this article updated if any further information about the next Game restock is revealed, and in the meantime, we are tracking restocks at every major retailer in our where to buy a PS5 guide.

Bundles are your best best

Game typically tends to offer the PS5 in various bundles.

These can range from worthwhile packages that include the likes of an additional controller and games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Demon’s Souls, to the less valuable ones that throw in needless extras like a PlayStation branded t-shirt and cap.

While it may be tempting to go straight for the standalone console, after all, most people just want the machine and will pick up extras later, don’t. If you’re trying to secure a PS5 every second counts and trying to checkout with just the console itself will only waste precious time.

Whenever the retailer restocks it puts the majority of PS5s into these premade bundles and saves only a very small allocation of units to be sold standalone. These always sell out first, so if you want the best chance of getting a PS5 pick a bundle.

The less desirable bundles usually stay in stock for longer. If you’re okay with paying more than the console’s £450 RRP and getting some tat throw-in, then you’re likely to have success with one of the less popular bundles. Don’t go for the obvious bundles like a console plus a second controller, they sell out just a quickly as the standalone console.

Game has also had issues in the past that have prevented people from signing into their online accounts to complete a PS5 order. if possible checkout as a guest, don’t try to sign in as it could lead to server errors and cost you your place in the queue.

This is might seem frustrating especially if you’re a member of Game’s premium membership service, Game Elite, but if you contact customer service after completing your order as a guest they will manually add it to your account.