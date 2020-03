PS5 reveal coming tomorrow: How to watch live

After months and months of keeping fans waiting, Sony seems finally ready to drop some official PS5 news. The official PlayStation Twitter account announced that PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny will deliver a "deep dive" on the tech powering Sony's next-gen console on March 18.

Sony notes that the deep dive will be available at 9am Pacific Time tomorrow on the PlayStation Blog. It's unclear whether this will consist of a written article or livestream, or some combination of the two, but those looking forward to new PS5 news should have the blog bookmarked.

The timing of Sony's deep dive announcement sure is interesting. Just yesterday (March 16), Microsoft delivered a massive blowout of Xbox Series X news, revealing the console's full specs, a deeper look at the controller and videos that demonstrate features like fast load times and Quick Resume for hopping between games.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games. Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhEMarch 17, 2020

While it's possible that Sony had its own technical deep dive ready to go for some time, this announcement does seem like a response to Xbox telling fans everything they need to know about the Xbox Series X.

We now know that the next-gen Xbox will sport an 8-core, 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2 processor, a 12-teraflop AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB custom NVMe SSD, so we're eager to see if Sony can respond with similar (or better) specs for the PS5. We already know that the PS5 has a similar AMD-based architecture and will feature an SSD -- now it's a matter of seeing how the other numbers stack up.

Tomorrow's reveal will be the first bit of official PS5 news we've gotten since Sony revealed the PS5 logo in January, and could paint a clear picture of how the PS5 and Xbox Series X will measure up when they hit shelves later this year. That's if they don't get delayed, of course.