Prime Day deal takes Razer Blade 15 price below $1k for the first time ever

The Razer Blade 15 is a well-rounded mid-tier gaming laptop, and today you can take advantage of Prime Day deals to take one home for the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Razer Blade 15 is $949 at Amazon, a special Prime Day deal that takes $550 off the $1,500 price tag of the base model of the Blade 15. This is the first time we've ever seen the base Blade 15 selling for less than $1,000, so if you're shopping for a gaming laptop on a budget this is a great deal to consider.

The Razer Blade 15 holds a spot on our best gaming laptops you can buy list because it packs enough power to play the latest games into a svelte, well-designed chassis. Amazon is selling the base model for an all-time low price of $949, and for that you'll get a Blade 15 with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD.

Even though the components are a little dated, 16 GB of RAM and a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card should give you enough power to run most modern games at respectable framerates on the 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 touchscreen. If you're willing to bump the game's resolution down to 1080p you'll get even better performance out of the base Blade 15, making this a great opportunity to pick up a decent gaming laptop on the cheap — and one of the best Prime Day laptop deals we've yet seen today.

