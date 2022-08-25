Peloton will now sell on Amazon, complete with free delivery and assembly

Peloton’s high-end fitness products will finally be available to buy on Amazon, breaking the company's previous approach of only selling products through its own channels.

The fitness darling of the pandemic will now sell its Bike, Guide, accessories, and apparel on Amazon U.S., and all with free delivery and assembly, too. Peloton’s stock duly shot up 20% yesterday — its biggest one-day jump in more than six months.

At the time of writing, the products available on Amazon include the original Peloton Bike, the Peloton Guide and Peloton cycling shoes, plus the Peloton Bike mat, heart rate band, yoga mat, Peloton-branded weights, and an assortment of Peloton-branded workout kit, including sports bras, tanks, leggings, shorts, and accessories.

Peloton’s Amazon store will sell the Bike for $1,445, and the Guide for $295. Both of these products are currently available for the same price from Peloton directly, but on Amazon they come with guaranteed in-home delivery at no additional cost to consumers — whereas in January, Peloton added an extra $250-$350 to the price of all of its products for home delivery .

On Amazon, you’re also likely to receive the product faster (right now I can get next-day delivery on a Bike to Brooklyn), and you’ll be able to buy, say, a pair of Bike shoes and some shorts with no delivery fee. That's another benefit of the change, as Peloton’s products and apparel sites are separate, meaning you’d pay delivery on both if ordering directly.

“Expanding our distribution channels through Amazon is a natural extension of our business and an organic way to increase access to our brand,” Kevin Cornils, Peloton Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement. “We want to meet consumers where they are, and they are shopping on Amazon. Providing additional opportunities to expose people to Peloton is a clear next step, as we continue to generate excitement for our unparalleled connected fitness experience.”

At the moment, there’s no word on whether the Peloton Bike+, the Peloton Tread , or the new Peloton Rower , rumored to launch later in the year, will be available on Amazon.